The Play Without Limits Project Receives Grant From The Andre Agassi Foundation For Education

- Steve Miller, CEO of the Andre Agassi Foundation for EducationSAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Play Without Limits Project (PWLP), an initiative of Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) dedicated to providing youth activity scholarships to kids without opportunities, is proud to announce the receipt of a generous $30,000 grant from the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education . This funding will help advance PWLP's mission of expanding access to YEB's transformative youth programs, including US Sports Camps, i9 Sports, Streamline Brands, and School of Rock.“We are incredibly grateful for the generous support of the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education,” said Ian Hamilton, Executive Director of PWLP.“Their belief in our mission enables us to continue providing essential resources to the kids who need them most. With their support, we look forward to expanding our reach, awarding more scholarships, and making an even greater impact in the year ahead.”Since its founding in 1994, the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education has been dedicated to providing educational opportunities and resources to underserved communities. In March, the Foundation awarded a $30,000 grant to support the Play Without Limits Project, furthering its mission to provide scholarships for children who otherwise wouldn't have access to transformative enrichment programs.“We are proud to support the Play Without Limits Project and its mission to provide transformative opportunities for our youth. This initiative is making a tangible difference in the lives of many, offering them the resources and support they need to reach their full potential, get active, and thrive. It is truly an honor to be part of this effort and to help amplify the incredible work being done,” said Steve Miller, CEO of the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education.As PWLP celebrates its fourth year, its partnerships with organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, CASA, Communities in Schools of Atlanta, the Utah School for the Deaf and Blind, the LeBron James' I Promise School, the Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation, and more, have fueled its remarkable growth. Last year, the program had a significant impact, serving over 300 kids and providing them with access to life-changing camps and activities. This year, the program is poised for even greater growth, with plans to serve more than 600 children.As the initiative continues to expand its reach, it remains committed to empowering young lives and demonstrating that, with the right opportunities, every child has the potential to achieve something remarkable.For more information or to make a donation, visit###About The Play Without Limits ProjectThe Play Without Limits Project (PWLP) is a Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) initiative that grants full-tuition youth activity scholarships to kids in need. Play Without Limits unlocks access to safe and fun activities led by trained instructors from YEB's network of best-in-class programs.About Youth Enrichment BrandsYouth Enrichment Brands (YEB) is the nation's leading youth activities platform. YEB's mission is to help every kid discover and develop lifelong passions. It achieves this by connecting and serving a network of companies that deliver best-in-class youth camps, music education, swim classes, and sports leagues. Youth Enrichment Brands comprises US Sports Camps, the official provider of Nike Sports Camps, School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-provider of youth sports leagues. YEB is headquartered in San Rafael, Calif. To learn more about YEB, visit YEB.About the Andre Agassi Foundation for EducationThe Andre Agassi Foundation for Education provides educational opportunities and resources to an otherwise underserved population.

