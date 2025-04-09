Automotive MEMS (Micro Electromechanical System) Sensor Research Report 2025 | Localization Of Automotive MEMS Imus: A Shift Towards Self-Sufficiency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive MEMS (Micro Electromechanical System) Sensor Research Report, 2025" has been added tooffering.

MEMS technology stands at the forefront of automotive innovation, playing an instrumental role in enhancing vehicle intelligence, safety, and performance. The integration of MEMS sensors across various automotive systems paves the way for unprecedented advancements in Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), intelligent cockpits, body comfort systems, powertrains, and chassis systems.

MEMS Inertial Sensors: Elevating Autonomous Driving Capabilities

As autonomous driving technology leaps forward, MEMS inertial sensors have never been more critical. The MEMS IMUs, comprising accelerometers and gyroscopes, deliver accurate real-time data on vehicle motion, underscoring their significance in positioning, navigation, and assisting intelligent decision-making processes within autonomous driving systems.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.'s SCH1633-D01 represents the latest cutting-edge 6-axis MEMS inertial sensor, destined to fulfill the precision demands of autonomous driving. This compact, automotive-grade IMU stands out with its exceptional resolution, time synchronization features, and compatibility with GNSS dead reckoning and vehicle attitude measurement.

Localization of Automotive MEMS IMUs: A Shift towards Self-Sufficiency

The realm of automotive MEMS IMUs is witnessing a paradigm shift as Chinese industry players accelerate the transition towards homegrown alternatives, potentially reducing dependency on imports. Companies like QST and Asensing Technology exemplify this trend by introducing certified, high-performance MEMS sensors, maximizing resistance to environmental impacts and offering easily integrated data formats for application development.

MEMS Pressure Sensors: Innovations in Thermal Runaway Monitoring

MEMS pressure sensors, traditionally utilized in Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles for gearbox and engine pressure detection, are now expanding into thermal runaway monitoring within Battery Management Systems (BMS). NXP's NBP8 and NBP9 monitor sensors emerge as integrated solutions capable of triggering swift actions in case of critical pressure variations, thereby enhancing the safety manifold of electric vehicles powered by lithium batteries.

Intelligent Driving Perception Boosted by MEMS Microphones

In the pursuit of comprehensive sensory perception, the automotive industry is turning to MEMS microphones for both interior and exterior sound applications. With Infineon and Reality AI's avant-garde hearing solution, vehicles can "hear" emergency signals, effectively amplifying the situational awareness and safety features of intelligent ADAS by complementing optical perception.

The integration of XENSIVTM MEMS microphones, AURIXTM microcontrollers, and machine learning-based algorithms facilitate this advanced sensing solution, capable of recognizing signals beyond visual range and specific sound patterns, including sirens of emergency vehicles worldwide.

The future of the automotive industry gleams with innovation as MEMS sensor technology continues to evolve, laying the groundwork for enhanced vehicle intelligence, safety, and driver experience. With elevated precision, response, and reliability, these sensors bolster the automotive industry's stride towards a more secure, efficient, and autonomous future.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of Automotive MEMS Industry

Application Scenarios of Automotive MEMS Sensors - Autonomous Driving/ADAS



Application of MEMS Sensors in Intelligent Driving

Application of MEMS Sensors in Intelligent Driving Systems

Three Positioning Solutions for ADAS/Autonomous Driving Systems

Features, Advantages and Disadvantages of MEMS IMUs in High-precision Positioning

MEMS IMUs Become Key Sensors in Intelligent Driving

Application of MEMS IMUs in Intelligent Driving Solutions

Application of MEMS IMUs in Intelligent Driving: INS

Three Integration Methods of "GNSS+IMU" Navigation: Loose Coupling

Advanced Requirements for IMUs in End-to-end Intelligent Driving Solutions

Application and Difference of MEMS IMUs in End-to-end Intelligent Driving Solutions

Innovative Application of MEMS in Intelligent Driving Systems: MEMS Fast-moving Image Sensors

Application Solutions of MEMS Sensors in Intelligent Driving Scenarios and Product Summary

Summary of MEMS Accelerometers for Intelligent Driving

Summary of MEMS Gyroscopes for Intelligent Driving

Summary of MEMS IMUs for Intelligent Driving

Summary of MEMS Microphones for Intelligent Driving

Intelligent Driving MEMS IMUs

Intelligent Driving MEMS Gyroscopes MEMS Application Solutions for Intelligent Driving Scenarios

Application Scenarios of Automotive MEMS Sensors - Cockpit Entertainment



Application of MEMS Sensors in Intelligent Cockpits

Sensor Types in Intelligent Cockpits

Typical Applications of MEMS Silicon Microphones in Intelligent Cockpits: Voice interaction & eCall

Typical Applications of MEMS Silicon Microphones in Intelligent Cockpits (2): Automotive Noise Control

RNC System Market

Typical Applications of MEMS Inertial Sensors in Intelligent Cockpits: Road Noise Cancellation (RNC)

Typical Applications of MEMS Ultrasonic Sensors in Intelligent Cockpits: Rear Occupant Alert (ROA)

Application Solutions of MEMS Sensors in Intelligent Cockpit Scenarios and Product Summary

Summary of MEMS Accelerometers for Intelligent Cockpits

Summary of MEMS Gyroscopes for Intelligent Cockpits

Summary of MEMS IMUs for Intelligent Cockpits

Summary of MEMS Microphones for Intelligent Cockpits

MEMS Accelerometers for Intelligent Cockpits

MEMS Silicon Microphones for Intelligent Cockpits MEMS Application Solutions for Intelligent Cockpit Scenarios

Application Scenarios of Automotive MEMS Sensors - Body Electronics



Application of MEMS Sensors in Body Electronics

Main Sensors for Thermal Management Systems of New Energy Vehicles

Distribution of Pressure Sensors and Temperature Sensors in Thermal Management Systems of New Energy Vehicles

Technical Route of Pressure/Temperature and Pressure Integrated Sensors in Traditional Refrigerant Systems

Sensor Solutions for Future Thermal Management Systems

Typical Applications of MEMS Sensors in Body Electronics

Application Solutions of MEMS Sensors in Body Electronics and Product Summary

Summary of MEMS Accelerometers for Body Electronics

Summary of MEMS Gyroscopes for body electronics

Summary of MEMS IMUs for Body Electronics

Summary of MEMS Pressure Sensors for Body Electronics

MEMS Pressure Sensors for Body Electronics MEMS Application Solutions for Body Electronics

Application Scenarios of Automotive MEMS Sensors - Powertrain



Application of MEMS Sensors in Powertrains

Application MEMS Sensors in Automotive Engines

Application of MEMS Pressure Sensors in Power Domain

Typical Applications of MEMS Pressure Sensors in Powertrains: Engine Management Systems of Traditional Fuel Vehicles

Typical Applications of MEMS Pressure Sensors in Powertrains (2): Battery Pack Pressure Sensors for New Energy Vehicles

Typical Applications of MEMS IMUs in Powertrains

Main Sensors of New Energy Hydrogen Fuel Vehicles

Application Solutions of MEMS Sensors in Powertrains and Product Summary

Summary of MEMS Pressure Sensors for Powertrains

Powertrain MEMS Pressure Sensors MEMS Application Solutions for Powertrains

Application Scenarios of Automotive MEMS Sensors - Chassis



Application of MEMS Sensors in Chassis

Sensors in Automotive Chassis Control Systems

Application of MEMS Pressure Sensors in Chassis Domain

Typical Applications of MEMS Sensors in Chassis: Suspension Systems

Development Trends of TMPS

Requirements of Autonomous Driving Systems for Intelligent Tire Technology

Requirements of Electrification for Intelligent Tire Technology

Application Solutions of MEMS Sensors in Chassis and Product Summary

Summary of MEMS Accelerometers for Chassis

Summary of MEMS Gyroscopes for Chassis

Summary of MEMS IMUs for Chassis

Summary of MEMS Pressure Sensors for Chassis

Summary of MEMS Gyroscopes for Chassis MEMS Application Solutions for Chassis

Foreign Automotive MEMS Sensor Suppliers



Bosch

STMicroelectronics

ADI

Infineon

NXP

Melexis

TDK

Murata

Sensata Panasonic

Chinese Automotive MEMS Sensor Suppliers



Anhui XDLK Microsystem

NOVOSENSE

Ampron

QST

MiraMEMS

MEMSIC

MT Microsystems

MEMSensing

Asensing Technology

Huaxin Semiconductor

Rsentech

Winsen

ASAIR NationalChip

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900