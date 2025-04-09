Youngone Corporation Soon Establishing Textile, Fashion College In Chattogram

Representatives from Korea's fashion and retail sectors also signaled plans to source garments from Bangladesh, citing the country's integrated supply chain.

Additionally, interest was expressed in setting up an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) plant, while a prominent Korean surgeon was encouraged by Dr Yunus to consider establishing a hospital in Chattogram.

Chinese investors, in a separate meeting with Yunus, expressed interest in the Chinese Economic Zone in Chattogram and the proposed Mongla zone, where China is supporting seaport modernization. Several companies also signaled plans to use Bangladesh as their South Asian manufacturing hub.

The South Korean delegation included representatives from leading Korean companies such as LG, and others operating in textiles, fashion, spinning, logistics, healthcare, power, and renewable energy sectors.

The delegation toured the Korean Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) in Chattogram on April 7, managed by Youngone Corporation, where several investors pledged immediate investments.

Chief Adviser Yunus highlighted ongoing reforms to improve the business environment, particularly in labor, industrial, energy, and investment sectors.

Also present at the meeting were BIDA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, underscoring the government's commitment to attracting foreign investment.

