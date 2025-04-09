Trump's New Tariffs Take Effect, BD Offers Zero Import Duties For 100 US Goods

China is the hardest hit, with tariffs imposed on its products, since Trump returned to the White House, now reaching 104 per cent.

Trump said on April 8 his government was working on "tailored deals" with trading partners, with the White House saying it would prioritize allies like Japan and South Korea.

Trump said on April 8 that the United States was "taking in almost USD 2 billion a day" from tariffs.

BD offers zero tariff for 100 US goods

On imports from Bangladesh, US President Donald Trump announced 37 per cent tariff on April 2.

In response, Bangladesh has decided to offer zero import tariffs for another 100 US goods in addition to the existing 190.

The move is aimed at minimizing the trade gap and address Trump's reciprocal tariffs, according to a letter from Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin sent to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on April 7.

Bangladesh is one of the largest importers of US cotton, manufactures readymade garments, and faces higher tariffs on its exports to the United States, the adviser wrote in the letter.

"Our tariff schedule contains 190 product lines with zero tariffs, and another 100 product lines are being considered for inclusion in the zero-tariff schedule."

"Since the withdrawal of preferential access for Bangladeshi exports to the US, your esteemed government has been imposing a 15 per cent tariff on all goods from Bangladesh, while we impose a weighted average tariff on US products of 6.10 per cent-where raw cotton and steel scrap face tariff rates of 0 percent and 1 percent respectively," the Adviser said.

