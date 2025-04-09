Simaran Kaur Injures Her Ankle On The Sets Of 'Jamai No. 1'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Simaran Kaur met with an unfortunate accident while shooting for her television show "Jamai No. 1".

She twisted her ankle during the filming of an action sequence but displayed sheer professionalism by continuing to shoot despite the injury.

Recalling the incident, Simaran shared, "We were shooting an action sequence and in the middle of the shot, I lost my balance and ended up twisting my ankle. The pain was immediate and sharp. For a moment, I couldn't even stand properly."

Simaran decided not to halt the shoot despite the discomfort. "In daily soaps, we work with tight schedules and there's always a clock ticking. I knew I had to push through, and I didn't want to hold up the team. Thankfully, I could manage the pain and continue with the support of everyone around me," she added.

Praising the production team for their quick response to the situation, the actress stated, "I am extremely grateful to the production house. They acted swiftly and called a doctor on set almost immediately. I received treatment and the necessary first aid without any delay, which helped reduce the swelling and pain."

Simaran believes that challenges like these come with the territory of being an actor. "People often think acting is all glamour, but behind the scenes, it's a lot of hard work, long hours, and sometimes even physical strain. Injuries happen, and it's part of the journey. I believe that when you love your work, you find the strength to keep going," she went on to add.

Following the medical advice, Simaran is currently using a bandage and cold compresses in between shots to deal with the pain. She revealed, "I'm being extra cautious now. The team has adjusted my scenes slightly to ensure I don't put too much pressure on the ankle. Everyone's been very understanding and supportive."