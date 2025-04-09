Intellectual Property Rights Ownership And Control Training Course: Become A Mini-Expert And Familiarise Yourself With Important Legislation And Case Law (ONLINE EVENT)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ownership and Control of Intellectual Property Rights Training Course" training has been added tooffering.

This training course is a perfect one-day primer designed to make you feel like a 'mini-expert' in every area of intellectual property rights in both practical and commercial terms. By familiarising you with the most important legislation and case law, the course will also arm you with the ability to look up further questions yourself.

The world of intellectual property can be complex and confusing and this course is designed to get you up to speed on the main types: what they are, how to protect and exploit your own intellectual property and how to avoid infringing someone else's.

In addition, the day will offer an invaluable opportunity to ask the expert trainer about any particular issues that may affect you and your business and to interact with other delegates and learn from their experiences.

Learn about the main types of intellectual property rights

Understand how to protect the intellectual property rights of your organisation

Get to grips with legislative framework and case law for each type of intellectual property right

Consider how to avoid infringing a third party's intellectual property rights

Get up to date with the latest law and practice

Understand the pitfalls - and how to avoid them

Master the differences between copyright and unregistered design rights

Expand your knowledge of copyright, patents and trade marks

Appreciate how useful trade marks can be to build a brand and denote the origin of your goods and services

Understand the risks of sending infringement letters in terms of being countersued for unjustified threats - and see how the law is changing Discuss any issues you are facing with colleagues from other organisations to gain new ideas and perspectives

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Commercial managers

Business development managers

In-house patent lawyers Company secretaries

Copyright



Basics of copyright

Existence, ownership and infringement



Is a work capable of copyright protection?



Is the work in a 'fixed' form?



Does the work qualify for UK copyright protection?



Is the work still protected by copyright?



Who is the owner of the copyright?

Will copyright be infringed?

Primary infringement

Secondary infringement



Are there any defences to infringement?

What remedies are available?

Civil remedies

Criminal remedies

International considerations



Berne Convention

Universal Copyright Convention

Exploiting copyright



Assignment Licensing

Moral rights



Types of moral rights Moral rights relating to copyright works

Database rights



Is it a database?

Does the database qualify for protection?

Who is the owner of the right?

How long does the right last?

What protection does the right give the owner?

Are there any defences to infringement? What remedies are available?

Design rights



Registered design rights



Is a design capable of registration?



Registering a design



Infringement

Dealing with registered design rights

Unregistered design rights



Requirements for an unregistered design right



Overlap between copyright and design rights



Infringement



Dealing with unregistered design rights



Semiconductor topography rights EU design rights (registered and unregistered)

Patents



Legal framework

Is an invention patentable?

Applying for a UK patent

Applying for a patent under the EPC

Applying for a patent under the PCT

Infringement

Dealing with patents Where is the Unitary Patent?

Trade marks



Is a mark capable of registration?

Registering a trade mark

Protecting a trade mark

Revocation and invalidity

Dealing with trade marks

Trade mark searches Other types of registrable marks

Mark Weston

Hill Dickinson LLP

Mark Weston is a partner at Hill Dickinson LLP where he is Head of Commercial Law (London), Information Technology Law and, Intellectual Property Law. Mark joined the firm in 2016 from Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP where for 12 years he was a partner and Head of the Commercial, Intellectual Property and Information Technology Group, before which he spent several years at Baker McKenzie. Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, digital and privacy/data law. He specialises in commercial and tech issues. He has extensive experience in-house, having been seconded in the past to Hewlett Packard and new technology companies.

His practice covers all sorts of commercial areas (including distribution, agency, franchising, sales and marketing strategies, advice and documentation) as well as extensive IT niches including advising clients regarding hardware and software issues (including SaaS, cloud, development, licensing, maintenance and distribution), solutions for and methods of transacting on the Internet, electronic commerce including B2B, B2C and B2G, S-commerce and M-commerce, social media, strategies to minimise or maximise liability and carry out compliance audits, outsourcing, facilities management, procurement, company IT policies and data protection (privacy) issues. He also has experience in IT litigation (and different alternative dispute resolution techniques).

Mark writes various books on his specialist topics and is an editor and contributor to several publications and articles and lectures at numerous commercial, IP and IT-related conferences and training programmes. Mark appears regularly on BBC1 (usually providing advice on-screen to BBC Watchdog) and also on Sky News as a legal commentator.

