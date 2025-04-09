403
Trump issues warning to Iran about ‘great danger’
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has announced that the US will engage in "very high-level talks" with Iran regarding its nuclear program on Saturday, warning that if these discussions fail, Iran will face severe consequences. Trump revealed that he had sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing renewed negotiations over the nuclear deal that the US exited in 2018. He also threatened bombing strikes "like Iran has never seen" if Tehran rejects the offer.
While meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, Trump expressed his preference for diplomacy. He confirmed that direct talks are taking place, with a significant meeting scheduled for Saturday. However, Iranian officials have clarified that the talks will be indirect, taking place in Oman, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stating that the ball is in America's court.
Trump warned that if the talks do not succeed, Iran will face "great danger" and a "very bad day," emphasizing that Iran cannot be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. The US withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during Trump's first term, leading to strained relations and escalating tensions over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Iran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful and legal under international law, while condemning Trump's threats as reckless.
