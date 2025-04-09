Ukrainian, Belgian Foreign Ministers Talk Increased Military, Humanitarian Aid

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Belgium, Andrii Sybiha and Maxime Prevot, discussed further efforts to develop bilateral cooperation, increase military and humanitarian support to Ukraine, and hold Russia accountable.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy reported this on X , Ukrinform saw.

“I had a pleasure to continue friendly and constructive dialogue with my Belgian colleague Maxime Prevot yesterday. During our visit to Baryshivka in Kyiv region, I thanked Belgium for the construction of a shelter at the local lyceum and the active role of the Belgian agency Enabel in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts, particularly in the most war-affected regions,” the minister noted.

Sybiha added that the parties agreed on further joint efforts to develop bilateral cooperation, increase military and humanitarian support to Ukraine, and hold Russia accountable for its crimes on the path to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Belgium had been providing comprehensive assistance to Ukraine since the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the total amount of which currently exceeds EUR 2 billion.

“I am grateful to our Belgian partners for announcing today a new defense package worth €1 billion to strengthen Ukraine and our warriors,” Sybiha wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, and Defense Minister Theo Francken arrived in Kyiv on April 8.

At a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, De Wever announced that the Belgian government would provide Ukraine with a EUR 1 billion aid package this year and plans to provide at least EUR 1 billion in military support annually throughout his term in office.