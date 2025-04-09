Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting, Backs Job Localisation Award In Private Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday at the Amiri Diwan.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda and took note of the Shura Council's approval of a draft law on ministers.

The Cabinet approved a draft Amiri Decision establishing the Qatar Award for Localization in the Private Sector. The award aims to encourage positive competition between private sector establishments in the field of job localization by honoring establishments that have achieved localization targets and contributed to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 and the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy, which aims to create a future-ready workforce. It also honors distinguished talents among citizens working in the private sector, those with distinguished visions, and innovative pioneers in the sector.

The Cabinet decided to take the necessary measures to ratify the general agreement for the establishment of the Arab Common Electricity Market, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of social insurance between the governments of the State of Qatar and the State of Kuwait, and the memorandum of understanding between the governments of the State of Qatar and the State of Kuwait for cooperation in the field of developing industrial exports.

The Cabinet also decided to approve the State of Qatar's joining of the Near East Plant Protection Organization, and a draft air services agreement between the governments of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kiribati.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing two reports and taking appropriate decisions regarding them. First, a report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatars delegation, headed by HE Minister of Labor, in the 352nd session of the Governing Body of the International Labor Organization, and second, a report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatars delegation, headed by HE Minister of Public Health, in the ninth meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Food Safety of GCC countries.