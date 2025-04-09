Oppein Home To Showcase Global Leadership In Whole-House Customization At 137Th Canton Fair

OPPEIN company

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Oppein Home Group Inc. (SHA: 603833), the world's whole-house customization leader, is set to make a landmark appearance at the 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) from April 23–27, 2025. With 31 years of industry expertise and a revenue of $3.25 billion in 2023, Oppein will occupy a prime booth (D32-D36, E12-E14 | Hall 13.2) to demonstrate its leadership in integrated full home solutions, including kitchens , wardrobes, bathroom systems, and smart furniture.Oppein Home Exhibition InformationLocation: China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, Guangdong, ChinaBooth: (D32-D36, E12-E14 | Hall 13.2)Date: April 23rd – 27th, 2025As the largest cabinetry manufacturer globally, producing over 25,000 cabinets daily, Oppein's participation underscores its commitment to shaping the future of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. Five production bases, utilizing HOMAG facilities, span over 3 million square meters, and the company has established partnerships with industry giants like Blum, Hettich, and REHAU to combine precision manufacturing with globally certified quality (NSF, CEC, ISO) to meet the demands of clients across 130+ countries. With 180,000+ completed projects across 130 countries, Oppein's cabinets and furniture are globally recognized for their unmatched durability and design flexibility.The company's participation comes on the heels of a historic achievement: 50 million cumulative orders delivered worldwide. This milestone underscores Oppein's unparalleled capacity to execute on large-scale projects, from luxury residential complexes to commercial developments.“Reaching 50 million orders isn't just a number-it's proof of our ability to deliver precision at scale,” said the director of Oppein Overseas Sales Department.“From luxury villas to compact studio apartments, we turn vision into reality and are determined to bring dream homes to every family around the world.”The company continues to strengthen its global partner network, with over 8,700 showrooms and stores operational worldwide as of 2024. Spanning key markets from Southeast Asia and North America to the GCC and Australia, its franchise network now covers major regions, showcasing significant growth opportunities for investors. This expansive international presence enables Oppein's products to be available to diverse families in different countries. The company's slogan-“Where there is home and love, there is Oppein" -is vividly reflected in its ability to deliver customized home solutions to families globally.While at the Canton Fair, the company will provide various event-exclusive services. Visitors can tour Oppein Headquarters' showroom and factory via free shuttles and secure one-on-one sessions with project consultants and designers for tailored solutions, including 3D renderings and cost optimization strategies.The 137th Canton Fair offers an exceptional opportunity to explore the future of home customizations, with Oppein as a key exhibitor. Visitors are encouraged to send an email or WhatsApp message to schedule a meeting with Oppein at the fair. Before the event, a dedicated specialist will follow up promptly to confirm the details.

