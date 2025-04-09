403
China launches clinical trials for first homegrown Mpox vaccine
(MENAFN) China has officially launched clinical trials for its first homegrown mpox vaccine, according to state media reports on Wednesday. This development comes in response to increasing global concerns regarding the virus's transmission.
The vaccine is being developed by the Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co. (SIBP), a subsidiary of the China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (Sinopharm). Phase 1 trials are set to occur at the Henan Infection Diseases Hospital in Zhengzhou, located in Central China's Henan province, as noted in reports.
The initial phase of the trial aims to recruit adult volunteers aged 18 and older from the surrounding community. The vaccine received approval for clinical trials from China's National Medical Products Administration in September of the previous year.
In August 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the outbreak of a new clade 1 variant of mpox as a public health emergency of international concern due to its rapid spread across multiple African nations.
As of March 30, 2025, WHO statistics reveal that 23 countries have reported a total of 24,177 confirmed mpox cases and 98 deaths over the past year. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has the highest case count at 14,566, followed by Uganda with 4,881 and Burundi with 3,725.
