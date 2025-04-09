403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australia's northeast grapples with deadly Melioidosis outbreak, death toll reaches 26
(MENAFN) The Queensland Department of Health has reported that the death toll from a melioidosis outbreak, linked to recent heavy rainfall, has now reached 26.
In the past week, new data has revealed 10 additional cases of the tropical disease, including one more death, bringing the total fatalities in the state to 26. This outbreak has coincided with severe flooding that affected the tropical northeast coast in January and February.
Melioidosis is a rare illness caused by bacteria typically found in soil and water in Southeast Asia and northern Australia, which can become airborne following significant rainfall.
Townsville, the city most affected by the unprecedented flooding earlier this year, has recorded its wettest year ever. As of April 5, the city has received 2,419.8 millimeters of rain since January, surpassing the previous record of 2,400 millimeters set in 2000.
Queensland Health is advising residents in the impacted areas to take necessary precautions. These include avoiding contact with soil and muddy water, wearing protective footwear and gloves while gardening or working outdoors, and considering the use of masks when operating high-pressure hoses near soil.
In the past week, new data has revealed 10 additional cases of the tropical disease, including one more death, bringing the total fatalities in the state to 26. This outbreak has coincided with severe flooding that affected the tropical northeast coast in January and February.
Melioidosis is a rare illness caused by bacteria typically found in soil and water in Southeast Asia and northern Australia, which can become airborne following significant rainfall.
Townsville, the city most affected by the unprecedented flooding earlier this year, has recorded its wettest year ever. As of April 5, the city has received 2,419.8 millimeters of rain since January, surpassing the previous record of 2,400 millimeters set in 2000.
Queensland Health is advising residents in the impacted areas to take necessary precautions. These include avoiding contact with soil and muddy water, wearing protective footwear and gloves while gardening or working outdoors, and considering the use of masks when operating high-pressure hoses near soil.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment