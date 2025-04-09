Navkar Mahamantra Day: Over 10,000 In Surat Chant Mantra For World Peace

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) In a grand show of unity and spirituality, over 10,000 people gathered in Surat on the occasion of Navkar Mahamantra Day to chant the sacred Navkar Mantra, promoting a global message of peace and harmony.

The event took place at a large venue in Surat and featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who participated virtually from Delhi to express his support for the initiative.

PM Modi inaugurated the Navkar Mahamantra Divas at Vigyan Bhavan and joined various locations across the country virtually.

The event was organised by local community leaders and Jain groups, with a special focus on spreading the message of peace, spirituality, and unity across the globe.

As part of the occasion, organisers announced that Navkar Divas will be celebrated every year on April 9, urging people from all walks of life to join in this global peace initiative.

Speaking about the significance of the event, organiser Milan Parikh stated, "The main objective of today's event was to promote peace and harmony across the world. Just like we have International Yoga Day, we wish to see World Navkar Day celebrated across the globe."

The event also called for a day of solidarity, with slaughterhouses in Surat and Ahmedabad remaining closed as a gesture of compassion and respect for all living beings.

The event witnessed a strong turnout, not just from the Jain community but also from several non-Jains who came together to chant the Navkar Mantra, emphasising the universal appeal of the message.

Nirav Shah, a participant in the event, said, "For the sake of global welfare and peace, not only the entire Jain community but also many non-Jains have come together today to participate in the chanting of the Navkar Mantra. Today, even the honourable Prime Minister himself was present (virtually) and joined in chanting the Mahamantra, which is a matter of great pride. I believe this is truly a remarkable and rare event for promoting world peace."

The Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Divas is an annual event dedicated to promoting the core values of Jainism, peace, non-violence, and respect for all life forms.