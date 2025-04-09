Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Libyan Presidential Council Discusses Political And Economic Developments With UN Mission Head

2025-04-09 02:58:15
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Mohamed Al Menfi met Tuesday with Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, to discuss the latest political, security, and economic developments in the country.
The meeting focused on strengthening UNSMILs efforts in Libya and intensifying initiatives aimed at reaching a comprehensive political settlement that would pave the way for elections.
Discussions also covered Libyas economic and financial situation, emphasizing the importance of adhering to national migration laws and continuing joint efforts for a holistic approach to migration issues.

