Estonian Premier urges EU to strip Hungary of voting rights
(MENAFN) Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has called for Hungary to be stripped of its voting rights within the European Union to ensure the continuation of sanctions against Russia. Hungary, which has advocated for a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict, has also pushed for sanctions on Russia to be lifted. Tsahkna accused Hungary of aligning with Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting that Hungary's position could prevent crucial EU decisions on Russia policy, as these require unanimous approval.
Tsahkna specifically warned that Hungary could block the extension of EU sanctions on Russia in June. If this happens, he argued, the sanctions would expire, and the €240 billion of frozen Russian assets could be released, with some of that money potentially being used to fund Ukraine's war effort, impacting EU taxpayers. He was referring to the Russian sovereign funds that were frozen after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with an estimated $300 billion in assets being blocked.
Tsahkna further emphasized that Hungary’s actions could threaten the security of the EU, citing Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union, which allows for the suspension of voting rights for member states that endanger the bloc’s security. He also mentioned the possibility of confiscating Russian assets, an idea that has been discussed by several EU countries, though Belgium has opposed it, calling such actions an "act of war." The Kremlin has condemned the seizure of assets as theft, warning of serious legal consequences and potential retaliatory measures.
