Cross-Border Attack On Punjab BJP Leader's House? Police Flag 'Major Conspiracy' Of Lawrence Bishnoi, Pakistan ISI

Two persons held in connection with grenade attack at former Punjab minister and BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar, said Punjab Police. The blast at the BJP leader's house was a major conspiracy of Pakistan's ISI, Lawrence Bishnoi, and Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, Punjab Police added.

The Punja Police further said the e-rickshaw used in the crime has also been recovered.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said the crime was committed to disturb communal harmony.

"It was a major conspiracy of Pakistan's ISI. Zeeshan Akhtar, who is an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and (Pakistani gangster) Shahzad Bhatti, they had hatched a conspiracy," said Shukla.

He further said an investigation into the possible links of the Babbar Khalsa International is also underway, adding that Punjab Police was also in touch with the central agencies.

According to an ANI report citing official sources, the attack was handiwork of the Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence to spoil religious harmony in the State.

According to the the report, the mastermind of the attack was identified as Zeeshan Akhtar, who is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The sources said that the attack was a "cross-border planned attack."

Akhtar is also wanted in the NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case.

A blast was reported outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar in the early hours today.

"Around 1 am, we got information of a blast here, after which we reached the spot and started the investigation. The forensic team is investigating the matter...We are also monitoring the CCTV... The forensic team is investigating whether it is a grenade attack or something else," Dhanpreet Kaur, Jalandhar Police Commissioner, told reporters.

Kalia said that he was sleeping when the blast occurred outside his residence.

"There was a blast at around 1 am... I was sleeping, and I thought that it was the sound of thunder...Later, I was informed that a blast had taken place...after this, I sent my gunman to the police station...CCTV is being investigated; forensic experts are also present here," Kalia said.