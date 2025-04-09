DEMATIC PARTNERS WITH EREN PERAKENDE TO AUTOMATE NEW DISTRIBUTION CENTRE IN TÜRKIYE

ISTANBUL, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dematic , a global leader in supply chain automation, has announced a new partnership with Eren Perakende to automate its new distribution centre in Istanbul, Türkiye. The collaboration marks a significant step in Eren Perakende's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and meeting growing market demands with advanced automation technology.

For over 55 years, Eren Perakende has been bringing world-renowned brands to customers in Türkiye. In 1990, the company partnered with Devanlay to launch the licensed production and distribution of Lacoste. Since then, it has been the distributor of global brands such as Burberry, Gant, Nautica, Converse, Intersport, and The Kooples. Expanding its online sales network with a multichannel strategy, the company also owns brands like House of SuperStep, SuperKids, Fashfed, and United4. Today, Eren Perakende continues to grow with an experience-driven approach, operating in 25 countries with over 8,000 employees, more than 600 stores, and 17 digital channels. Its new distribution centre will feature an innovative automated solution from Dematic that will boost productivity, enhance accuracy, and optimise overall supply chain efficiency.

"As our business continues to grow, investing in automation is a key step in ensuring we can keep pace with rising demand," says Osman Şentürk, the CEO of Eren Perakende. "Eren Perakende is a company nearing $2 billion in revenue, and with this investment, we are delivering a full omnichannel experience to our customers. Partnering with Dematic allows us to implement a pioneering solution that not only enhances efficiency and accuracy in our distribution operations but also strengthens our ability to serve customers more effectively. This project is an important milestone in our journey toward a smarter, more agile supply chain. We aim to increase our digital sales share from 25% to 35%, and we already provide next-day and same-day delivery options to ensure maximum customer convenience."

Driving efficiency through automation

Eren Perakende's decision to invest in automation was driven by the need to optimise fulfilment processes due to increasing challenges in labour availability and rising operational costs. The fully automated system will be powered by advanced warehouse control software from Dematic, seamlessly integrating with Eren Perakende's existing SAP system for real-time inventory tracking, order processing, and fulfilment management.

"We are excited to partner with Eren Perakende to implement an innovative automation solution that will transform their distribution operations," says Mithun Perinchery, Head of Sales – Middle East, Africa and Türkiye at Dematic. "This partnership is all about combining smart design with high-quality technology to create a system that delivers real efficiency gains. With our latest goods-to-person (GTP) picking stations and Dematic Multishuttle® technology, Eren Perakende will be able to speed up order fulfilment, reduce reliance on manual processes, and keep pace with growing demand."

The GTP solution for Eren Perakende features a Dematic Multishuttle system, which provides high-density, high-throughput storage and rapid order retrieval. The system automatically supplies items to GTP picking stations, which maximises order speed and accuracy and reduces reliance on manual labour. Additionally, an integrated conveyor network streamlines processes from inbound storage through to order fulfilment and dispatch, ensuring seamless material flow.

"The Dematic Multishuttle is setting up Eren Perakende for faster, more accurate order fulfilment while making the most of its warehouse space. The system's flexibility and modularity will allow it to grow as Eren Perakende grows, handling up to 4,000 load movements per hour with ease. It's all about keeping operations running smoothly and efficiently," adds Perinchery.

Collaboration with local partners

To ensure a smooth transition, Dematic will provide on-site support from trained technicians and engineers during the start-up phase, assisting with system optimisation and throughput performance. This period will also allow for hands-on training of Eren Perakende operations, supervisory, and support staff, ensuring they are fully equipped to maximise the benefits of the new automation solution.

Dematic is collaborating with its trusted local partner, ILA Otomasyon Yazılım A.Ş, to ensure seamless implementation and ongoing service support within Türkiye. Additionally, leading supply chain and logistics engineering consultancy company, SDZ GmbH, has played a crucial role as the planning consultant on behalf of Eren Perakende, contributing to the design and integration of the new automation system. SDZ Türkiye Team will support Eren Perakende project team during realisation and go-live phase with their global expertise.

"This investment underscores our commitment to innovation and operational excellence," says Yunus Emre Koç, CLO of Eren Perakende. "This project is a true collaboration, and we're excited to be working with Dematic, ILA, and SDZ to bring this advanced solution to our distribution operations. This marks an important step in building a smarter, more agile supply chain for the future."

The automation project is currently in its early stages, with implementation set to commence in June 2025.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED