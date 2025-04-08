Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
THE DIXIE GROUP REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULT FOR 2024


2025-04-08 11:07:31
(MENAFN- EQS Group)


Dalton, 04/08/2025 / 16:51, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - The Dixie Group


You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (OTCQB:DXYN) regarding results for 2024 Earnings Release on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for
Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:
877-407-0989
Conference ID No. 13753146

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, .

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.
A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: .

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast, dial in information as follows:
877-660-6853
Conference ID No: 13753146

The Dixie Group ( ) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of soft and hard surface floor coverings to higher-end residential customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, and Trucor brands.

CONTACT:

Allen Danzey
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5865
...

SOURCE: The Dixie Group


04/08/2025 EQS Newswire / EQS Group



MENAFN08042025004691010666ID1109406384

