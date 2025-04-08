Three Defense Agreements Signed During Belgian PM's Visit Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During the visit of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever to Ukraine, three defense agreements were signed between Ukrainian and Belgian partners.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with De Wever in Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

"Today in Ukraine, together with Prime Minister [De Wever], we welcomed representatives of ten Belgian defense companies. We discussed joint production and investment in production in Ukraine. This is what will contribute to the security of all of Europe," Zelensky said. "Today there are three agreements with our Belgian partners, with Belgian manufacturers. The corresponding documents are being signed," he added.

Zelensky said that Ukraine's defense capabilities are an integral part of Europe's ability to deter any hostile activity.