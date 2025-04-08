Three Defense Agreements Signed During Belgian PM's Visit Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with De Wever in Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.
"Today in Ukraine, together with Prime Minister [De Wever], we welcomed representatives of ten Belgian defense companies. We discussed joint production and investment in production in Ukraine. This is what will contribute to the security of all of Europe," Zelensky said. "Today there are three agreements with our Belgian partners, with Belgian manufacturers. The corresponding documents are being signed," he added.Read also: Zelensky and Belgian PM honor memory of Ukrainian defenders in Kyiv
Zelensky said that Ukraine's defense capabilities are an integral part of Europe's ability to deter any hostile activity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment