TITANIC: THE OFFICIAL EXHIBITION SETS SAIL FOR BARCELONA

RMS Titanic, Inc. Presents Real, Authentic Titanic Artifacts for the First Time in Barcelona

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For the first time ever, Barcelona audiences can experience the grandeur of Titanic through TITANIC: The Official Exhibition in Barcelona (Known as TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition in the United States), the only exhibition featuring real artifacts from the wrecksite, opening on April 24. Following sold-out tours in Stockholm, Paris, Bratislava, and Stuttgart, Barcelona will be the next stop for hundreds of carefully conserved Titanic artifacts, faithful room re-creations, and memorials to those lost. Produced and presented by Experiential Media Group (E/M Group) and RMS Titanic, Inc. (RMST), the Exhibition has captivated over 35 million visitors worldwide.TITANIC: The Official Exhibition provides a poignant look at the unforgettable story of Titanic and her passengers and crew through real artifacts recovered from the wreck site. Each artifact recovered from deep beneath the North Atlantic, tells a story of ambition, hope, and human ingenuity. The Exhibition offers a moving tribute to the passengers and crew who journeyed on the Ship of Dreams over a century ago.Through these meticulously conserved authentic artifacts, guests will connect with the real stories of the Ship's passengers and crew-not through reenactments, but through the personal belongings and items once held by passengers and crew. From recreated first-class cabins and the world-famous Grand Staircase, every element of the Exhibition serves to honor the memory of Titanic.“We're thrilled to bring TITANIC: The Official Exhibition to Barcelona for the first time,” said Tomasina Ray, President and Director of Collections for RMST.“It's an amazing opportunity to experience Titanic directly from the objects that were there when she sank. Titanic still has so much to teach us about history, the 2,208 human stories, and even the science of expeditions and artifact recovery. This is an ongoing story.”Espacio Inmersa, an innovative center in Barcelona dedicated to offering immersive and interactive creative experiences, will host the Exhibition. Located in the Poblenou neighborhood, this space combines technology, art, and creativity, providing unforgettable moments for its visitors. Tickets are now available for purchase titanic-barcelona.# # #About RMS Titanic, Inc.RMS Titanic, Inc. (RMST)'s mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of her passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wrecksite imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wrecksite. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987 and is an affiliate of E/M Group.About E/M GroupExperiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages. The Company's exhibitions, including BODIES...The Exhibition and TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, captivate audiences through compelling stories, authentic artifacts, and amazing specimens. Exhibitions are presented in museums, exhibition centers, and other entertainment venues. Additional information about E/M Group and exhibition locations is available at EMGroup.

