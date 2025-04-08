Sea Cadets Celebrate 125Th Birthday Of The U.S. Navy Submarine Force

A Sea Cadet peers through a submarine periscope during hands-on training.

Sea Cadets receive a briefing aboard a U.S. Navy submarine.

Sea Cadets experience immersive, real-world simulations aboard a U.S. Navy submarine, gaining firsthand insight into life and operations under the sea.

19th Class of Youth Seamanship-Submarine School Head to Groton this Summer

- Andy Lennon, Executive Director of the Sea Cadets

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sea Cadets are ready to celebrate the U.S. Submarine Force's 125th birthday on April 11, 2025. For the past two decades, the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps has trained over 200 young men and women at Submarine Base New London, teaching them about undersea operations and inspiring them to serve on the world's most complex machines. Sea Cadets come to Groton, CT from around the nation for classes at the Navy's“Sub School” and a unique chance to board a submarine. In addition to naval service, Sea Cadets Submarine Training exposes young Americans to the shipbuilding trades and STEM related career fields.

“For cadets like me, whose submarine warfare interest is something of a nerdy obsession, this training was the perfect opportunity to translate everything read, heard, or watched about submarines into firsthand experience,” shared Luke Villarreal, an 18-year-old Sea Cadet from Tucson, Arizona who attended the training last year.

Hawaii Sea Cadets Unit volunteer Robert Smith, a retired submarine specialist, knows exactly what the Cadets will feel the first time they step aboard a U.S. Navy submarine. After 22 years in the Submarine Service, Smith understands the importance of introducing the next generation to careers in the military – and in the civilian trades that support it. He has volunteered with the Sea Cadets for more than 30 years.

“I know what it's like serving aboard a submarine and what qualities the submarine force needs in its sailors, who must be team players, humble, and willing to accept responsibility for their role,” said Robert Smith, U.S. Navy Submarine Service, Chief Mess Management Specialist (Ret.).“A person who is willing to sacrifice everything for their crew members, yet knows that if they do their job right, they won't have to. To see these young people soak in the experiences and lessons we teach at Sea Cadets gives me peace in knowing that our Navy and submarine force will be in good hands.”

This year's advanced career and leadership training in Groton will take place from July 20 to July 26. Cadets will learn how submarines work and tour submarines, while completing the basic, unclassified submarine school curriculum with hands-on instruction from submarine trainers.

“America's submarines are critical for national security. Sea Cadets is doing our part to inspire and prepare young men and women to take on the challenge of building the future submarine force, and with training opportunities in welding, electronics, additive manufacturing and machining, our Cadets learn about lucrative careers in shipbuilding,” said Andy Lennon, Executive Director of the Sea Cadets.“I met a Sea Cadet recently who told me that his experience in a submarine control room simulator in Groton was so fun that he had to become a Navy submariner. He enlists soon.”

“When I started hosting the Sea Cadet Submarine Training Program, it gave me the opportunity to mentor the submariners of tomorrow,” shared Smith.“In the submarine community, every crew member has a vital role to play in the operation of the submarine. From the newest arrival to the Commanding Officer, you truly matter onboard. And isn't that what we all want – to matter?”

To learn more about Sea Cadet career training programs, please visit: .

About the Sea Cadets

The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps is the Navy's youth program helping young people aged 10 to high school graduation develop leadership skills and prepare for adulthood through naval-related education and activities. It emphasizes moral character, life skills, and technical knowledge offering a disciplined environment for cadets to try new things, learn from failures, and celebrate successes. This program aims to make them productive citizens and skilled individuals ready for future challenges.

Ryan McNeill

Anecdotal Media

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.