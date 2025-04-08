Stream Engine Appoints David Wilson As Chief Growth Officer To Lead Expansion In Defense, Intelligence, And Law Enforcement Sectors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Stream Engine is one of the most exciting and dynamic companies in AI technology today," said David Wilson, Chief Growth Officer at Stream Engine. "This platform has already demonstrated incredible traction, with the capability of solving real-world intelligence challenges at the highest levels of national security. With a truly unique AI-powered product, we are redefining real-time intelligence, threat detection, and decision-making. I am thrilled to join this talented team and help drive its continued expansion across the DoD, Intelligence Community, and beyond."

A Proven Track Record and Global Ambitions

Stream Engine is a dual-use AI technology, originally developed for commercial applications and proven in civilian markets. The platform has already achieved success in advertising and media analytics, utilizing their proprietary vision recognition analysis tool with Fortune 500 companies such as Intel, Geico, and Audi, across the MLS, MLB and the NFL for the brands directly as well as leading agencies. Now, Stream Engine is expanding its capabilities to support national security, real-time threat intelligence, and mission-critical defense operations.

"David's leadership, experience, and ability to build relationships with key stakeholders will be instrumental in Stream Engine's next phase of growth," said Brian Kim, CEO of Stream Engine. "We are at a turning point in how AI-driven intelligence can support defense and law enforcement operations. David's expertise will help accelerate our momentum as we scale globally."

"I had the privilege of building a company alongside David in the marketing and media space before it was acquired in 2015. David is the perfect addition to our executive team as we continue to expand our impact across the national security landscape," added Ed Kiernan, COO of Stream Engine. "His ability to drive growth, foster high-level partnerships, and understand the evolving needs of our end users makes him an invaluable asset to our mission."

A Company on the Rise

With rapid adoption in defense and intelligence sectors, Stream Engine continues to gain momentum as a premier provider of AI-powered intelligence solutions. The company's work with AFRL in Rome, NY represents a major step toward further collaborations with DoD, Intelligence, and law enforcement agencies worldwide.

As the government prioritizes next-generation technologies to enhance national security, initiatives like DOGE are at the forefront of this transformation. Stream Engine is uniquely positioned to accelerate these efforts, offering a cutting-edge AI solution that enhances efficiency, increases intelligence output, and reduces operational costs. By ingesting and analyzing vast amounts of data at scale, Stream Engine delivers unparalleled insights, ensuring that decision-makers can process complex intelligence faster and more effectively than ever before. Stream Engine uses modern AI technologies to provide efficiency at intel and scale.

"We need to shift immediately away from humans sitting at computers evaluating videos, photos, and text for threat detection," said David Wilson. "It's just too slow," he adds. "Instead, we need to ingest this information at scale, identify what's important, and make sense of it. That is why Stream Engine exists."

About Stream Engine

Founded in 2019, Stream Engine is a cutting-edge AI-driven intelligence platform designed to ingest and analyze multimodal data-including text, audio, video, and images-in real time. Originally developed for advertising and media analytics, Stream Engine has evolved into a mission-critical tool for defense, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies. The platform empowers users with actionable insights, real-time threat detection, and strategic decision-making capabilities. With a growing presence in the DoD, Intelligence Community, and Law Enforcement, Stream Engine is at the forefront of AI-driven security and situational awareness solutions worldwide.

