Shiftwave And Lovell Announce Partnership To Increase Access To An Advanced Nervous System Regulation Device For VA, Dod

Shiftwave and Lovell Partner to Bring Advanced Nervous System Regulation Technology to Federal Healthcare Providers

- Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government ServicesPENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LovellGovernment Services and Shiftwave , a leading provider of the Shiftwave System, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as Shiftwave Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.Shiftwave offers a nervous system recovery solution proven especially effective for military personnel, veterans, and first responders who routinely operate under stressful conditions. The portable system combines 18 microprocessor-controlled pulsed pressure wave drivers embedded in a zero-gravity chair with proprietary BioDrivebiofeedback technology. Shiftwave delivers targeted protocols that demonstrate remarkable efficacy in managing chronic pain, sleep disturbances, and stress-related conditions that traditional therapies can struggle to address effectively and as quickly.As Shiftwave SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. Shiftwave is available on the Department of Veterans Affairs' Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, and the Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalog (ECAT). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals."Through our partnership with Shiftwave, we're bringing veterans a powerful tool to improve their health and recovery, ensuring they get the care they need and deserve.” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.“Shiftwave was originally developed to enhance warfighter performance and resilience within U.S. Special Operations Forces," said Mike North, Ph.D., Shiftwave CEO & Co-founder. "Partnering with Lovell Government Services is an exciting step to ensure broader access across the VA and DoD, to provide advanced nervous system regulation technology that profoundly impacts the physical and mental readiness and recovery of those who serve our nation.”About ShiftwaveShiftwave is an innovative neurotechnology company that has emerged as a leader in the field of technology-enhanced nervous system regulation and recovery. The Shiftwave system has been field-tested in clinical settings and humanitarian applications, including Ukrainian military hospitals and rehabilitation centers.Shiftwave is the world's most advanced nervous system regulation device that uses patented BioDriveand Pulsed Pressure Wave technology to optimize your body's performance, reduce stress, improve focus, enhance sleep, reduce pain and boost overall vitality.Created in a psychophysiology research lab and originally developed for the Special Operating Forces, Shiftwave is an official partner of the NFL Players Association, Exos and OneTeam. It's in use globally, from the NBA to the Premier League, from the Ukrainian frontlines to children's trauma camps, from firefighters to elderly care, and from the boardroom to bedtime for executives. Shiftwave has proven effective in the most challenging of situations, demonstrating that it can benefit anyone.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more atFor Media Inquiries:

Ryan Camarra

Lovell Government Services

+1 850-466-3904

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.