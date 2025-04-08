403
Ex-White House Comms Director Ben Labolt Returns To BPI As President
(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - Former Biden White House communications director Ben LaBolt has rejoined Bully Pulpit International as president, prompting a leadership change that sees founder Andrew Bleeker becoming CEO.
In his new role, LaBolt will unify the agency's evolving global offering, serving as a strategic partner to BPI's clients while representing the firm at major events and forums worldwide. He will also spearhead efforts to deepen integration across BPI's global team and broaden the agency's international brand presence.
LaBolt's recent tenure at the White House saw him overseeing communications for the largest organization in the country, where he played a central role in breaking down silos between traditional communications, digital strategy, and media relations. He also helped transition the Biden administration toward a more content-first communications ecosystem - experience that BPI aims to leverage as it adapts to the next generation of public affairs and brand strategy. LaBolt was a BPI partner before leaving for the White House in 2023.
Bleeker, in his new role as CEO, will focus on the long-term growth of the firm's capabilities and client portfolio across regions, while continuing to advise clients directly. Bleeker previously served as president.
LaBolt's prior work includes advising Fortune 200 brands like McDonald's, Meta, Verizon, and Lilly, as well as disruptive startups including Instacart, Airbnb, and Uber. LaBolt is also a seasoned political communicator, having served as a senior spokesperson for President Obama and advisor to high-profile confirmation campaigns for Supreme Court Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor.
“During his six years at BPI, no one did more than Ben LaBolt to help us become first-chair advisors at the highest-stakes moments,” Bleeker said.“There is no better vantage point than the Oval Office for understanding how the communications environment is transforming.”
LaBolt's return comes as BPI is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy that includes expanding its global footprint and services.
In March, the agency acquired LA-based impact agency Propper Daley for an undisclosed price, expanding its cultural influence expertise and US footprint into two new markets, Los Angeles and Miami. In November, BPI significantly expanded its UK presence with the acquisition of two firms - strategic communications agency Seven Hills and research group Message House.
Those deals followed BPI's acquisition of European public affairs and strategic communications firm Boldt at the end of 2023.
