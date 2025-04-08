403
Volcano Eruption in Philippines Sparks Heightened Alert
(MENAFN) A volcano in the central Philippines erupted early on Tuesday, releasing a column of ash that reached a height of around 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) into the sky.
This led to local authorities raising the alert level in the region.
"An explosive eruption is currently occurring at the summit vent of Kanlaon Volcano that began at 5:51 AM today," stated the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology in a post on Facebook.
"The eruption is producing a voluminous bent plume approximately 4,000 m (13,123 ft) tall that is drifting southwest," they added.
In response, aviation authorities prohibited flights near the area. According to local news outlet Inquirer.net, officials also suggested evacuating all people living within a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) radius from the summit.
Civilians in the area were cautioned about several potential dangers, including sudden explosive eruptions, lava flows, ash fall, rockfalls, pyroclastic flows, and the possible occurrence of lahar during periods of heavy rain.
