MAWANI: Adding The Shipping Service MILAHA INTA GULF EXPRESS By Milaha To King Abdulaziz Port In Dammam
The new shipping service links King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam with the ports of Umm Qasr in Iraq, Hamad in Qatar, Shuwaikh in Kuwait, Jebel Ali in the UAE, and Sohar in Oman, with a total capacity of 1,015 TEUs.
Notably, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam serves as the Kingdom's primary port on the Arabian Gulf. It is connected to the Riyadh Dry Port by railway and acts as a vital gateway for goods arriving from around the world to the Eastern and Central regions of Saudi Arabia.
