Volcano erupts in Central Philippines, triggering alert

2025-04-08 09:36:12
(MENAFN) A volcano in the central Philippines erupted early Tuesday morning, leading authorities to elevate the alert level after it released an ash plume that reached approximately 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) into the atmosphere.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology confirmed the eruption via Facebook, stating, "An explosive eruption is currently occurring at the summit vent of Kanlaon Volcano that began at 5:51 AM today." It further noted, "The eruption is producing a voluminous bent plume approximately 4,000 m (13,123 ft) tall that is drifting southwest."

In response to the eruption, aviation authorities have established a no-fly zone around the volcano. Local news outlet Inquirerreported that officials have also advised evacuating all residents within a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) radius of the volcano's summit.

Authorities are alerting residents to the possible dangers associated with volcanic activity, which may include unexpected explosive eruptions, lava flows, ash fall, rockfalls, pyroclastic flows, and the threat of lahars during periods of heavy rainfall.

