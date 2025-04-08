Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spring Surge: Dr. Green Services Alerts Homeowners To Rising Weed Activity This Spring In Chicago-North Indiana

2025-04-08 09:01:14
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Common weeds such as dandelions, crabgrass, and clovers are making their presence known across lawns and gardens. The University of Illinois Extension warns that unchecked weed growth can increase competition for nutrients and water, ultimately harming existing plants. "Now is the time for homeowners to take action against weeds," said James Tatum, Director of Operations and horticulturist with Dr. Green Services. "By understanding the types of weeds prevalent in our area and acting swiftly, residents can maintain healthy and attractive lawns throughout the spring."

To manage the burgeoning weed population, experts recommend several strategies:

  • Regular Mowing: Maintaining the grass at an appropriate height can inhibit weed growth and promote a healthy lawn.
  • Mulching: A layer of mulch around flower beds and shrubs can block sunlight and prevent weed seeds from germinating.
  • Pre-emergent Herbicides: Applying these herbicides in early spring can stop weed seeds from sprouting and taking hold.
  • Hand Pulling: For smaller infestations, manually removing weeds can be effective, especially when the soil is moist.
  • Healthy Soil Practices: Regular aeration and the use of organic fertilizers can improve soil health, allowing desirable grass to thrive and outcompete weeds.

    Local gardening centers host workshops to educate residents on best practices for weed management. Community members are encouraged to take proactive steps to ensure their lawns and gardens flourish this spring.

    For further information on weed management strategies, please contact Dr. Green Services at 800-465-2934 or visit drgreenservices .

    Contact:
    Luis Perez
    800-645-2934
    [email protected]

    SOURCE Dr. Green Services

    MENAFN08042025003732001241ID1109403594


    •

