Spring Surge: Dr. Green Services Alerts Homeowners To Rising Weed Activity This Spring In Chicago-North Indiana
To manage the burgeoning weed population, experts recommend several strategies:Regular Mowing: Maintaining the grass at an appropriate height can inhibit weed growth and promote a healthy lawn. Mulching: A layer of mulch around flower beds and shrubs can block sunlight and prevent weed seeds from germinating. Pre-emergent Herbicides: Applying these herbicides in early spring can stop weed seeds from sprouting and taking hold. Hand Pulling: For smaller infestations, manually removing weeds can be effective, especially when the soil is moist. Healthy Soil Practices: Regular aeration and the use of organic fertilizers can improve soil health, allowing desirable grass to thrive and outcompete weeds.
Local gardening centers host workshops to educate residents on best practices for weed management. Community members are encouraged to take proactive steps to ensure their lawns and gardens flourish this spring.
For further information on weed management strategies, please contact Dr. Green Services at 800-465-2934 or visit drgreenservices .
Contact:
Luis Perez
800-645-2934
[email protected]
Dr. Green Services: James Tatum, Director of Operations
SOURCE Dr. Green Services
