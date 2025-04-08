403
Trump Announces Direct Talks with Iran Regarding Nuclear Program
(MENAFN) Leader Donald Trump revealed on Monday that the United States is engaged in "very high-level" discussions with Iran regarding Tehran's nuclear ambitions. He emphasized that these negotiations are "in Iran's best interests."
Trump has frequently threatened to consider military action if an agreement with Iran cannot be reached, though Iran had previously dismissed the possibility of direct talks with the United States, while leaving room for indirect negotiations.
The president stated that Iran has now agreed to engage in direct discussions. "We're having direct talks with Iran, and they've started. It'll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we'll see what can happen. And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious. And the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with," he informed journalists during a meeting with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.
"Now we're dealing with them directly. And maybe a deal is going to be made, that'd be great, it'll be really great for Iran," Trump additionally stated.
