Golden Charter Academy Breaks Ground On $26 Million Sustainable Facility To Empower Future Leaders In Fresno, CA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded by former NFL player and environmental advocate Robert Golden, Golden Charter Academy integrates environmental education with hands-on learning experiences, inspiring scholars to become stewards of their communities.

"This facility represents transformation. Not just for education, but for a community, for a city. This facility will provide hope and will serve as a hub for education, healing, positive change for people, and environmental stewardship for the planet."

Designed with cutting-edge sustainable features, the new campus will serve as a hub for innovation, incorporating the local community and zoo partnerships into its curriculum. With a waitlist of over 700 students and continued academic growth, the Academy is on track to expand to a full TK-8 program by 2027.

For assets, please see HERE .

About Golden Charter Academy

Golden Charter Academy, located in Fresno, provides an exceptional education for scholars in grades TK-8, preparing them for success in high school, higher education and the workforce. Its rigorous curriculum exceeds California academic standards, while fostering personal character, integrity and environmental stewardship. Founded by Robert Golden, a former NFL player and environmental advocate, the Academy is the nation's first TK-8 Environmental Stewardship Zoo School. With a focus on sustainability, Golden Charter Academy blends academics with hands-on environmental learning, empowering scholars to become expert learners and responsible global citizens, equipped to lead with purpose and make a positive impact in their communities and the world.

About Robert Golden

Robert Golden, a former NFL player and three-time team captain for the Pittsburgh Steelers, founded Golden Charter Academy to empower the next generation of environmental leaders. After stepping away from the Kansas City Chiefs, Golden dedicated himself to creating the nation's first TK-8th Environmental Stewardship Zoo School. Under his leadership, the Academy has raised $26 million to develop a state-of-the-art sustainable facility and has become a recognized leader in environmental education and community revitalization.

Contact:

Tiffany Cummins

Talent Resources

925-212-4200

[email protected]

SOURCE Golden Charter Academy