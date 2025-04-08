Engenuity Systems Strengthens Smart Building Solutions With Cimetrics' Secured By Cimetricstm Bacnet/SC Appliances And Network Segmentation Devices

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Cimetrics, a pioneer in BACnet cybersecurity, co-founded BACnet International, and established and ran the first BTL Testing Lab. The company also developed BACstacTM -the first commercial BACnet protocol stack-which has become the industry standard for BACnet communications. Cimetrics has played a foundational role in shaping open building automation standards. It's Secured by CimetricsTM platform addresses the technical and operational challenges of BACnet/SC deployments by simplifying certificate management, device onboarding, diagnostics, and multi-vendor interoperability-accelerating secure BACnet/SC adoption in real-world systems.

The SbC4000 and SbC410x Virtual Machine Appliances include:



Scalable, high-density, primary and failover, diagnostic BACnet/SC hubs designed to support medium to large-scale BACnet/SC networks



A Site Certificate Authority (Site CA) for centralized certificate management and secure communications across the network, supporting multi-vendor BACnet/SC deployments

Integrated network management tools with advanced diagnostics, including the ability to perform packet capture on encrypted BACnet/SC networks -a critical feature for troubleshooting complex SC issues

The SbC3100 and SbC3200 BACnet Network Segmentation Devices (BNSDs) include:



BACnet routing and segmentation between BACnet MS/TP, BACnet/IP, and BACnet/SC networks, allowing legacy systems to securely integrate with modern infrastructure

Built-in BACnet firewalls that enforce policy-based traffic control, enabling secure segmentation and isolation of devices across BACnet MS/TP, BACnet/IP, and BACnet/SC networks

"Partnering with Cimetrics is a natural fit for Engenuity," said Tracy Markie, CEO of Engenuity Systems. "Integrating Cimetrics' cutting-edge SbC platform and BNSDs into our offering empowers our clients to achieve more secure, flexible, and streamlined BACnet network management. Engenuity remains dedicated to providing innovative solutions that enhance building efficiency and sustainability."

"This partnership with Engenuity reinforces our mission to deliver secure and interoperable BACnet solutions at scale," said James Lee, President of Cimetrics. "As more organizations transition to BACnet/SC, it's critical they have access to the tools and expertise needed to build secure, future-ready networks. Engenuity's reach and reputation make them the ideal partner to help bring our technology to a broader market."

These Cimetrics solutions are available immediately from Engenuity Systems. For full product details and promotional pricing information, visit

About Cimetrics

Founded in 1989, Cimetrics is a leader in open standards for building automation and control systems, known for its BACnet protocol solutions. Cimetrics offers networking devices, metering solutions, and Analytika, a powerful analytics platform that delivers actionable insights from automation data. Committed to enhancing cybersecurity in building automation, Cimetrics developed the "Secured by CimetricsTM" framework, providing holistic solutions to protect facilities from cyber threats. Cimetrics helps organizations optimize building performance and energy efficiency.

About Engenuity Systems

Engenuity Systems Inc. is a premier value-added reseller and innovator in smart building technologies, providing industry-leading products, expert technical support, and customized integration services. Leveraging decades of experience, Engenuity helps partners and customers deploy comprehensive solutions that enhance operational efficiency, sustainability, and building automation interoperability.

Media Contact:

Engenuity Systems, Inc.

Tracy Markie, CEO

480-782-5600

[email protected]



Analytika, Infometrics, Metermetrics, BACstac, BACstac/DN, Secured by CimetricsTM and BAS-o-matic are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cimetrics. The Analytika, Cimetrics, Infometrics and Metermetrics logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cimetrics. All other trademarks are property of their respective owner.

SOURCE Engenuity Systems, Inc.