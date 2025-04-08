Truework Appoints Randy Lightbody As Head Of Mortgage To Advance Next-Generation Verification Solutions For Lenders

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Lightbody joins at a pivotal time as Truework continues to expand its intelligent orchestration capabilities, delivering a fully automated and comprehensive verification experience that eliminates the need for costly vendor waterfalls. As Head of Mortgage, he will drive strategic initiatives, deepen client partnerships, and further establish Truework as the preferred verification solution for the nation's top lenders.

"We are thrilled to welcome Randy to the Truework team," said Ethan Winchell, President and Co-Founder of Truework. "His proven track record of driving revenue growth and transforming organizations aligns with our mission to reinvent how consumer data is verified. Randy's leadership will accelerate our ability to deliver unmatched value to lenders."

Lightbody's career is marked by transformative leadership at major financial institutions and fintech companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Computershare Loan Services, where he grew revenue significantly in five years, playing a key role in the company's recent sale. He co-founded Candor, an AI-powered mortgage underwriting system that revolutionized origination processes, and held the role of Managing Director at Accenture, where he expanded the mortgage outsourcing business.

"Truework's commitment to solving real pain points for lenders with an innovative platform is what excites me about this role," said Randy Lightbody, Head of Mortgage at Truework. "Having seen the inefficiencies of traditional verification methods firsthand, I'm eager to lead Truework's efforts in providing lenders with a verification solution that delivers tangible results in reducing the cost of loan origination."

About Truework

Truework is the leading platform that solves income and employment verification pain points for mortgage lenders and property management companies. Powered by automation and machine learning, Truework removes the complexities of managing multiple verification vendors in-house by replacing traditional and manual efforts and delivering comprehensive, vetted, and accurate verification reports. To learn more, visit truework .

