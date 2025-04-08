Calamos Announces Upside Cap Rates For April Series Of 100%, 90% And 80% Downside Protected Bitcoin Etfs Following Successful Launch Of CBOA, CBXA And CBTA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) METRO CHICAGO, Ill., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- John Koudounis , President and CEO of Calamos , announces the successful launch and attractive cap rates of its second series of Bitcoin Protection ETFs offering upside growth potential with a range of downside protection levels over a one year outcome period. He said, "Market volatility serves as a reminder of the importance of risk management and downside protection. Today is an ideal time to provide investors with our latest series of Bitcoin Protection ETFS, enabling investors to remain confidently invested while mitigating the potential of bitcoin drawdowns." Following their launch yesterday, April 7, the fund's initial cap rates were determined as follows: CBOA with 100% downside protection and an initial cap rate of 10.98 % CBXA with 90% downside protection and an initial cap rate of 29.43% CBTA with 80% downside protection and an initial cap rate of 51.76% By offering 100%, 90% and 80% downside protection levels, Calamos is bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital assets, allowing investors to participate in bitcoin's potential while maintaining defined risk parameters. The April series comes on the heels of Calamos introducing the industry's first-ever Protected Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year. Despite Bitcoin experiencing downward price pressure recently, Calamos' inaugural bitcoin protected offerings have demonstrated the resilience intended by their design. Bitcoin Protection ETFs April Series

Calamos Bitcoin Structured Alt Protection ETF® -- April (CBOA) Protection Level 100% downside protection if held over the outcome period Launch Date 4/7/2025 Initial Cap Rate 10.98 % Outcome Period 4/7/2025 to 04/6/2026 Reference Asset Cboe Mini Bitcoin US ETF Index (MBTX) Annual Expense Ratio 0.69 % Portfolio Management Co-CIO Eli Pars and the Alternatives Team

Calamos Bitcoin 90 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF® -- April (CBXA) Protection Level 90% downside protection if held over the outcome period Launch Date 4/7/2025 Initial Cap Rate 29.43 % Outcome Period 4/7/2025 to 04/6/2026 Reference Asset Cboe Mini Bitcoin US ETF Index (MBTX) Annual Expense Ratio 0.69 % Portfolio Management Co-CIO Eli Pars and the Alternatives Team

Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF® -- April (CBTA) Protection Level 80% downside protection if held over the outcome period Launch Date 4/7/2025 Initial Cap Rate 51.76 % Outcome Period 4/7/2025 to 04/6/2026 Reference Asset Cboe Mini Bitcoin US ETF Index (MBTX) Annual Expense Ratio 0.69 % Portfolio Management Co-CIO Eli Pars and the Alternatives Team

Calamos' Protected Bitcoin ETFs are built upon the success of the firm's Structured Protection ETF series , launched in 2024 , the industry's most comprehensive suite of 100% downside protection strategies on the S&P 500®, Nasdaq-100®, and Russell 2000®. Within this proven approach, investors can now select from a range of indices, protection levels and outcome periods that align with their investment objectives and risk tolerance.

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies, including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, private credit, equity, and sustainable equity. With over $40 billion in AUM, including more than $18 billion in liquid alternatives assets as of March 31, 2025, the firm offers strategies through ETFs, mutual funds, closed-end funds, interval funds, and UCITS funds and separately managed portfolios. Clients include financial advisors, wealth management platforms, pension funds, foundations & endowments, and individuals, globally. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area. For more information, visit us on LinkedIn , on Twitter @Calamos , on Instagram (@calamos_investments), or at .

The information in each of the Calamos Bitcoin 90 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF® - April (CBXA) and Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF® - April (CBTA) prospectuses and statements of additional information is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell the securities of either fund until such fund's registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. Each fund's prospectus and statement of additional information is not an offer to sell such fund's securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy such fund's securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

Calamos Investments LLC, referred to herein as Calamos, is a financial services company offering such services through its subsidiaries: Calamos Advisors LLC, Calamos Wealth Management LLC, Calamos Investments LLP, and Calamos Financial Services LLC.

Before investing, carefully consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Please see the prospectus and summary prospectus containing this and other information which can be obtained by calling 1-866-363-9219. Read it carefully before investing.

The Funds seek to provide investment results that, before taking fees and expenses into account, track the positive price return of the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate – New York Variant ("BRRNY") ("Spot bitcoin") up to a predetermined upside cap (the "Cap") while seeking to protect against 100%, 90% or 80%, respectively, of losses (before total fund operating fees and expenses) of Spot bitcoin over a period of approximately one (1) year (the "Outcome Period"). The Funds will not invest directly in bitcoin. Instead, the Funds seek to provide investment results that, before taking total fund operating fees and expenses into account, track the positive price return of Spot bitcoin by investing in options that reference the price performance of one or more underlying exchange-traded products ("Underlying ETPs") which, in turn, own bitcoin and/or one or more indexes that are designed to track the price of bitcoin ("Bitcoin Index").

The Target Outcome may not be achieved, and investors may lose some or all of their money. The Funds are designed to achieve the Target Outcome only if an investor buys on the first day of the Outcome Period and holds a Fund until the end of the Outcome Period. While the Funds seek to provide 100%, 90% or 80% protection against losses experienced by the price of Spot bitcoin for shareholders who hold Fund Shares for an entire Outcome Period, there is no guarantee a Fund will successfully do so. If a Fund's NAV has increased significantly, a shareholder that purchases Fund Shares after the first day of an Outcome Period could lose their entire investment. An investment in the Funds is only appropriate for shareholders willing to bear those losses. There is no guarantee the Capital Protection and Cap will be successful, and a shareholder investing at the beginning of an Outcome Period could also lose their entire investment.

An investment in the Funds is subject to risks, and you could lose money on your investment in a Fund. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Your investment in a Fund is not a deposit in a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or any other government agency. The risks associated with an investment in a Fund can increase during times of significant market volatility. The Funds also have specific principal risks, which are described below. More detailed information regarding these risks can be found in the Funds' prospectus.

Digital Assets Risk : The Bitcoin network was first launched in 2009 and bitcoins were the first cryptographic digital assets created to gain global adoption and critical mass. Although the Bitcoin network is the most established digital asset network, the Bitcoin network and other cryptographic and algorithmic protocols governing the issuance of digital assets represent a new and rapidly evolving industry that is subject to a variety of factors that are difficult to evaluate. Moreover, because digital assets, including bitcoin, have been in existence for a short period of time and are continuing to develop, there may be additional risks in the future that are impossible to predict as of the date of this prospectus. Digital assets represent a new and rapidly evolving industry, and the value of the Underlying ETPs' shares depends on the acceptance of bitcoin. The realization of one or more of the following risks could materially adversely affect the value of the Underlying ETPs' shares.

Investing involves risks. Loss of principal is possible. The Funds face numerous market trading risks, including authorized participation concentration risk, underlying ETP risk, cap change risk, capital protection risk, capped upside risk, cash holdings risk, concentration risk, clearing member default risk, correlation risk, costs of buying and selling fund shares, counterparty risk, derivatives risk, equity securities risk, FLEX options risk, interest rate risk, investment in a subsidiary, investment timing risk, liquidity risk, management risk, market maker risk, market risk, new fund risk, non-diversification risk, options risk, OTC options risk, position limits risk, premium-discount risk, secondary market trading risk, sector risk, tax risk, trading issues risk, U.S. Government security risk, U.S. Treasury risk, and valuation risk. For a detailed list of Fund risks see the prospectus.

100%, 90% or 80% capital protection is over a one-year period before fees and expenses. All caps are pre-determined.

Cap Rate – Maximum percentage return an investor can achieve from an investment in a Fund if held over the Outcome Period.

Protection Level – Amount of protection a Fund is designed to achieve over the Days Remaining.

Outcome Period – Number of days in the Outcome Period.

Calamos Financial Services LLC, Distributor

©2025 Calamos Investments LLC. All Rights Reserved. Calamos®, Calamos Investments® and Structured Alt Protection ETF® are registered trademarks of Calamos Investments.

SOURCE Calamos Investments

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED