Netskope Announces DLP On Demand, Extending Market-Leading Unified Data Protection Capabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in modern security and networking, today announced the launch of Netskope One DLP On Demand, the newest component in its unified Netskope One Data Security service. Netskope One DLP On Demand enables new data protection integrations for Netskope technology alliance partners, on-premises support for customers, and significant enhancements to further unify Netskope's data security capabilities. With this launch, Netskope's data security posture management (DSPM) now includes all of the market-leading and patented capabilities of Netskope One DLP .

Netskope's unified data security helps organizations secure data across increasingly disparate systems and evolving usage scenarios: across public and private cloud, the web, on-premises, and in AI and machine learning systems. Using Netskope One Data Security, organizations are no longer forced to take different approaches to data in use, data in motion, and data at rest, and therefore no longer need to support sprawling systems delivering disjointed analytics, fractured policy controls, and resource inefficiencies.

Netskope One Data Security allows organizations to consolidate their security stack, unifying DSPM and DLP within a single platform for consistent discovery, classification, and governance. Netskope's DLP capabilities have long been a flagship of the company's offering in data security, and API integration now enables Netskope One DSPM to benefit from years of development and patents from within the DLP engine. Netskope is the first security service edge (SSE) leader to release its DLP as an API service, giving customers access to more than 3,000 data classifiers, and patented machine learning functionality including features such as 'train your own classifier' consistently integrated within one platform.

"Today, too many organizations are being told to accept inconsistencies and unsafe exceptions in their data security," said John Martin, Chief Product Officer, Netskope. "Having set the standard for what best practice looks like with our DLP innovations, it was a logical priority for us to enable our customers to extend those data protections - the granular inspections, classifications and governance - across the entire data security stack and into every use case. Customers come to us because they recognize that 60% of their data is now sitting in the cloud, and we wanted to be able to provide the same robust data security protections (fully integrated) for the other 40% as well. An organization needs to know that all of its data is secure; wherever it goes, however it is used and no matter where it is stored, and it needs to be able to do this consistently with the operational efficiencies that consolidation brings. That's why we are launching Netskope One DLP On Demand - so we can help our customers find and protect all of their critical data."

"Digital transformation, privacy and compliance requirements, and the rapid adoption of AI technologies have demonstrated the value and vulnerability of enterprise data. In turn, buyers are demanding more from their data loss solutions to assist them in addressing both current and future risks," Jennifer Glenn, Research Director, Information and Data Security, IDC. "Integration and consolidation are key drivers for enterprise buyers, and open API approaches will address valuable use cases for on-premises data security as well as enabling embedded DLP within third party SaaS offerings."

Across a phased roll-out, Netskope One DLP On Demand will provide all the functionality of Netskope One DLP cloud service including:



Over 3,000 data identifiers and classifications

Support for more than 2,100 file types

More than 40 compliance templates for global data protection regulations

26+ machine learning classifiers Patented best-in-class capabilities including OCR, file fingerprinting and exact data match

Netskope helps organizations modernize by converging critical security, network, and analytics services into a powerful, cost-efficient platform: Netskope One. The company has been consistently recognized over the past decade for its leadership in unified data protection, with the latest independent verification just two weeks ago, when Netskope was recognized by IDC as a leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for DLP . Netskope also scored highest in execution and furthest in vision in the Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for Security Service Edge , and the companion Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge report ranked Netskope among the top vendors for data protection capabilities.

Netskope One DLP On Demand is currently in Controlled Availability with customers and will be generally available later this year, offered flexibly or as part of SSE subscription packages.

About Netskope

Netskope, a leader in modern security and networking, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Thousands of customers, including more than 30 of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its patented Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, SaaS, web, and private application activity-providing security and accelerating performance without sacrificing either.

Learn more at netskope , on LinkedIn , and on Instagram .

