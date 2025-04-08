World’S Fastest Business Jet, The Bombardier Global 8000, In Final Assembly And Progressing On Schedule



Assembly running smoothly at Bombardier's final Aircraft Assembly Centre in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Canada, the newest and most advanced production facility for business aircraft in the world*

Bombardier's Global 8000 Flight Test Vehicle (FTV) has recently flown missions to Europe, showcasing its outstanding performance attributes in real-world functional operating conditions The Global 8000 will be the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde, with an industry-leading top speed of Mach 0.94 and range of 8,000 nautical miles, making it the ultimate business aircraft









MONTRÉAL, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that its Global 8000 business jet program is progressing to plan, with its first Global 8000 production aircraft continuing in the assembly phase in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Canada. Major components from Bombardier facilities were delivered per plan and the aircraft is progressing through the high-tech manufacturing process toward planned entry-into-service (EIS) in 2025.

“Bombardier's Global 8000 possesses outstanding short-field capabilities, with the ability to access smaller airports other aircraft in its category can't access. This helps make it the clear choice for discerning owners and operators who prioritize convenience and flexibility,” said Stephen McCullough, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Product Development, Bombardier.“This impressive aircraft will be the fastest and longest-range purpose-built business aircraft ever built and its rare combination of innovation, performance, and comfort will allow our customers to reach new heights in their business aviation experience.”

As the manufacturing process ramps up, Bombardier's Flight Test Centre in Wichita recently put the Global 8000 flight test aircraft through its paces, flying testing missions to Europe, showcasing its outstanding performance attributes in real-world functional operating conditions and drawing rave reviews from test pilots.

“The first Global 8000 production aircraft is steadily progressing through final assembly, and we are on track to meet our targets for this incredible aircraft-the industry's fastest and most impressive ultra-long-range business jet,” said David Murray, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing, IT and Bombardier Operational Excellence System.“Our engineering and production teams continue to display unmatched levels of commitment, innovation and expertise at all stages of the manufacturing process.”

The new Global 8000 business jet will also set new standards for performance and ride quality, with the fastest speed, longest range and the smoothest ride. With an industry-leading range of 8,000 nautical miles and an unequaled top speed of Mach 0.94, the Global 8000 is the ultimate time machine, unlocking more city pairs than ever before including Dubai-Houston, Singapore-Los Angeles, London-Perth and many others.

Performance isn't the only area where the Global 8000 shines. This unmatched business jet will offer unsurpassed comfort, featuring four true living spaces and a separate crew rest area. The discerning business jet will also feature the longest seated length size in its class along with the industry's healthiest cabin, designed to maximize passenger comfort and productivity throughout their travels.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious“Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

