Competition And Digital Platforms Expert Economist Professor Julian Wright Affiliates With Compass Lexecon

Compass Lexecon, a subsidiary of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN), today announced that Julian Wright , the Lim Chong Yah Professor in the Department of Economics at the National University of Singapore, has affiliated with Compass Lexecon.

Professor Wright joins more than 700 employees globally at Compass Lexecon and continues the firm's investment in its academic credentials, following the addition of 20 affiliates over the past six months who add leading expertise to the antitrust and competition, healthcare, securities and financial markets, and valuation practices, among others.

With a focus on the economics of digital platforms, Professor Wright concentrates on competition policy and strategy issues, with particular interest in marketplaces, app stores, booking platforms, search platforms and payment platforms. His recent work also includes research on the strategy and competition policy issues related to data and artificial intelligence.

Since 2019, Professor Wright has been a Co-Editor of the International Journal of Industrial Organization. Professor Wright's research has been published in leading academic journals, including the American Economic Review, American Economic Journal: Microeconomics, Review of Economic Studies, Journal of the European Economic Association, Economic Journal, Management Science, RAND Journal of Economics and the Quarterly Journal of Economics.

Professor Wright also has experience as an expert witness. He has served as a consultant on competition and regulatory issues for regulatory authorities and commercial entities including platforms running digital marketplaces and payment schemes.

Professor Wright is a Singapore Competition Appeal Board member, an Energy Market Authority Board member, and an Energy Market Authority Licensing, Tariffs & Competition Committee member.

“Having had the chance to work with several of its economists, I am excited to affiliate with Compass Lexecon and look forward to collaborating further with the team,” Professor Wright said.

Compass Lexecon EMEA Co-Heads Lorenzo Coppi and Neil Dryden added,“We are thrilled to announce Professor Wright's affiliation with the firm. His research relates to many of the most topical areas of enforcement, and he will add great value to our firm and clients.”

