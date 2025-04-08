SHINE And Sumitomo Corporation Of Americas Announce Partnership To Expand Medical Isotope And Fusion Technology Distribution In Asian Markets

This collaboration will focus on establishing reliable supply chains for SHINE's portfolio of products and services, including critical medical isotopes like lutetium-177 and molybdenum-99, neutron imaging for industrial inspection, and advanced materials testing. The agreement also lays the groundwork for studying logistics and legal requirements to transport radioisotopes and related materials between the United States and Asian territories.

"This strategic partnership with SCOA opens vital channels to bring our fusion-based technologies to Asian markets," said Greg Piefer, founder and CEO of SHINE. "Combining their deep market knowledge and established distribution networks with our innovative production methods strengthens international supply chains for nuclear medicine, neutron imaging, and irradiation services while advancing our long-term vision of harnessing fusion to solve humanity's most pressing energy challenges."

Meeting Rising Global Demand for Fusion-Based Solutions

The collaboration arrives as global demand for both medical and industrial applications of fusion technology increases. SHINE's non-carrier-added lutetium-177 has already gained traction as a component in cutting-edge treatments for metastatic cancers, while the company's neutron imaging and irradiation services provide critical solutions for quality control and non-destructive testing across manufacturing, aerospace, and defense sectors.

"SHINE's fusion-driven solutions have the potential to transform both industrial and medical applications," said Shinichi "Sandro" Hasegawa, General Manager of Energy Innovation Initiative Americas at Sumitomo Corporation of Americas. "By combining our extensive market reach and logistics capabilities with SHINE's groundbreaking fusion technology, we can strengthen supply chains across multiple industries and contribute to a cleaner energy future across Asia."

Under the MOU, SCOA will promote SHINE's products and services. If market studies prove successful, SCOA will serve as SHINE's sales agent in the defined territories.

This strategic partnership advances sustainable markets for fusion applications while laying the groundwork for future energy innovations. It creates a powerful pathway to bring transformative technologies to customers throughout Asia, supporting both companies' growth objectives.

About SHINE:

Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE is an industry leader in next-generation fusion, developing innovative fusion-based technology that combines safety, cost-efficiency and environmental responsibility.

SHINE has successfully commercialized fusion across multiple applications, including neutron testing markets such as neutron radiography, radiation-effects testing and fusion material research. It has commercialized and is scaling its proprietary medical isotope production processes, supplying high-quality radioisotopes essential for procedures including diagnosing heart disease and cancer as well as cancer therapy.

Beyond these applications, SHINE is pioneering nuclear waste recycling to make nuclear energy more sustainable. Its long-term purpose is to change the way humans make energy by commercializing fusion energy. Unlike other fusion companies, SHINE takes a commercially driven path mirroring successful deep-tech industries. Through this visionary approach, SHINE is advancing technology, healthcare, and sustainable energy, making a lasting impact across multiple sectors.

Learn more at

About Sumitomo Corporation of Americas:

Sumitomo Corporation of Americas is the largest subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, an integrated trading company with a strong global network comprising 128 offices in 66 countries and regions. The Sumitomo Corporation Group consists of approximately 900 companies and nearly 80,000 employees on a consolidated basis. The Group's business activities are spread across the following nine groups: Steel, Automotive, Transportation & Construction Systems, Diverse Urban Development, Media & Digital, Lifestyle Business, Mineral Resources, Chemicals Solutions and Energy Transformation Business. Sumitomo Corporation is committed to creating greater value for society under the corporate message of "Enriching lives and the world," based on Sumitomo's business philosophy passed down for over 400 years. For more information, please refer to our website at .

SOURCE SHINE Technologies, LLC