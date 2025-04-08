403
GCC-Stat: Gulf Financial Markets' Combined Market Capitalization Nearly USD 4 Tln
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, April 8 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council Statistical Center (GCC-Stat) said on Tuesday that the combined market capitalization of Gulf financial markets reached approximately USD 4 trillion by the end of June 2024.
Data released by the center indicated that the combined market capitalization of Gulf financial markets witnessed a decline of 8.6 percent compared to the end of 2023, when it reached USD 4.4 trillion.
The Composite General Index, which measures the performance of Gulf financial markets as a group, recorded a decline, reaching approximately 165.2 points by the end of June 2024, compared to 170.6 points at the end of 2023, a decrease of 3.1 percent.
The Composite Index recorded its highest point in February 2023, when it rose to 175.8 points, before declining again to record its lowest point at the end of May 2023, when it reached 162.4 points.
Gulf Stat, headquartered in the Sultanate of Oman, is the official body accredited for data, information and statistics related to the GCC countries.
It was established to be the official source of statistics in addition to enhancing the statistical and information work of the national statistical centers and planning agencies in the GCC countries. (end)
