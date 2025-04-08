EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Stabilus is building a market-leading position in the future field of electromechanical door control systems for vehicles and wins major tenders

CORPORATE NEWS Stabilus is building a market-leading position in the future field of electromechanical door control systems for vehicles and wins major tenders Based on booked orders, Stabilus is building a market-leading position in the rapidly growing segment of electromechanical door actuators – technology transfer from Powerise New major order with a production volume of more than 400,000 door drive systems per year from 2026 secured from Chinese OEM Stabilus solution currently installed in five vehicle models from well-known manufacturers, with 15 further vehicle models to be equipped with the next generation of electromechanical door control from Stabilus Technology is essential for autonomous cars such as robo-taxis and increasingly in demand as a comfort feature in the premium segment According to Stabilus estimates, the total global market for door actuators will grow from around one million units in 2025 up to five million units by 2029. Koblenz, April 8, 2025 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, is building a leading market position in electromechanical door drive systems based on orders that have already been placed with the company. Just recently, Stabilus received another major order from a Chinese carmaker for the delivery of more than 400,000 door drive systems per year, with production starting from 2026. Stabilus is offering a complete system for the automatic control of side doors, consisting of an electric door drive, an electronic control unit (ECU), radar technology and proprietary software. Both the ECU hardware and the software have been developed inhouse by Stabilus. The company benefits from the technology and knowledge transfer from the Powerise system, the market-leading solution for the automatic lifting and lowering of tailgates in the automotive sector, as well as from existing customer relationships and technology partnerships with major automotive manufacturers (OEMs). Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said:“Smart door drives are a promising market of the future for the automotive industry, and for us as a company, present the next innovation leap after Powerise, positioning ourselves once again as a technology leader. The success of our electromechanical door drive systems is a confirmation of our strategy, which is geared to the megatrends of electrification, demography, safety and comfort. These megatrends are constantly giving rise to new applications, such as door actuators, which we, as the market leader in motion control, are able to advance quickly and expertly. Each new solution benefits from our decades of experience in developing motion control solutions in a wide range of industries and applications. At the same time, this reflects our consistent development from a component supplier to a system supplier, including software and sensor technology.” Automatic door control systems by Stabilus are already installed in six vehicle models from well-known manufacturers. Another 15 vehicle models will use the technology for their next generation models. Already a total of nine OEMs rely on Stabilus' door control solutions. In addition, the company is in the process of quoting in several current tenders. Strong market growth expected According to Stabilus' estimates – which are based on the production figures for passenger cars forecast by industry services and the expected penetration rates –, the market for door actuators is set to grow from around one million units in 2025 up to five million units by 2029. According to Stabilus' expectations, the APAC region will show the most significant growth for door control solutions, followed by North and South America and EMEA. The surge of the technology is caused by the increasing adoption of e-mobility and, in particular, autonomous driving. For example, robo-taxis depend on automatic door opening and closing to ensure unobstructed operation. But also in the premium segment, automatic opening and closing of doors is increasingly in demand as a comfort feature and a unique selling point. In terms of safety and comfort, the door drive must fulfill numerous requirements, such as infinite door positions with touchless obstacle detection to avoid collisions with obstacles in the swing range. In addition, the drive must be able to compensate inclinations when the vehicle is parked at a slope or assist conveniently when the door is operated manually. Active damping for a gentle end stop of the door is also required. About Stabilus Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, leisure and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, positioning, opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with eight thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2024 fiscal year.

