Town Center Cold Pressed Partners With Old Dominion University For New Official Coffee: Monarch Morning Roast

ODU's mascot Big Blue is shown holding a bag of ODU Monarch Morning Roast.

Town Center Cold Pressed Logo

Product photo of ODU Monarch Morning Roast

In partnership with Old Dominion University, Town Center Cold Pressed has unveiled its latest coffee collaboration.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Town Center Cold Pressed (TCCP) has partnered with Old Dominion University (ODU) to create its very own signature coffee blend: Monarch Morning Roast . This balanced, dark roast combines Indonesian Sumatra and Colombian beans, delivering rich notes of chocolate, almond, and caramel.For TCCP co-founder and owner Tiffany Nieves, the collaboration was a“no brainer.”“We've always wanted to partner with ODU,” said Nieves, adding that the café has long supported the University through donations at athletic events and through a dedicated following of students who have been both patrons and employees at many of their locations.Mike Vecchione, TCCP's head roaster and director of coffee and sales, worked closely with ODU to develop Monarch Morning Roast with the goal of making it both approachable and flavorful.“Monarch Morning Roast strikes the perfect balance of complexity and smoothness, making it ideal for any coffee lover,” Vecchione said.Monarch Morning Roast becomes the latest coffee collaboration for Town Center Cold Pressed, having partnered with Tarnished Truth Distillery in Virginia Beach on a whiskey-flavored coffee earlier this year which didn't take long to sell out online.Brian Eubank, ODU's executive director of licensing, sees Monarch Morning Roast as a valuable addition to the University's branded offerings.“This new coffee blend aligns perfectly with our mission to support local businesses while delivering high-quality ODU products to Monarch Nation,” Eubank said. Monarch Morning Roast is available in 12-ounce bags for $19.99 at Town Center Cold Pressed locations in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, the ODU Bookstore and online at tccp. Plans are also in place to expand sales to local convenience and grocery stores in the future.

Tiffany Nyhaug

Town Center Cold Pressed

+17573012445 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

ODU Monarch Morning Roast Coffee - Town Center Cold Pressed

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.