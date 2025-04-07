Rein Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
|
R EIN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
12,865
|
|
|
$
|
17,313
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
792
|
|
|
|
882
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
25
|
Operating lease, right-of-use asset, current portion
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
46
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
13,657
|
|
|
|
18,266
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
19
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
6,330
|
|
|
|
6,330
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
42,200
|
|
|
|
79,200
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2,193
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
62,190
|
|
|
$
|
106,008
|
Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
911
|
|
|
$
|
1,190
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
4,838
|
|
|
|
3,147
|
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
48
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
5,749
|
|
|
|
4,385
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
|
1,772
|
|
|
|
3,326
|
Other long-term liability
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
-
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
7,798
|
|
|
|
7,711
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized at
December 31, 2024 and at December 31, 2023; 24,610 shares issued and
12,232 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 24,610 shares issued
and outstanding at December 31, 2023
|
|
|
45,005
|
|
|
|
91,410
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized at
December 31, 2024 and 45,000,000 at December 31, 2023; 21,666,012
shares and 4,885,512 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024
and December 31, 2023, respectively
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
91
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
360,697
|
|
|
|
295,376
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(18)
|
|
|
|
(63)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(351,400)
|
|
|
|
(288,517)
|
Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
62,190
|
|
|
$
|
106,008
|
REIN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
14,248
|
|
|
|
3,991
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
13,864
|
|
|
|
11,357
|
Impairment loss on intangible assets
|
|
|
37,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
928
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
65,112
|
|
|
|
16,276
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(65,112)
|
|
|
|
(16,276)
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
685
|
|
|
|
544
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
|
1,544
|
|
|
|
-
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(62,883)
|
|
|
$
|
(15,732)
|
Net loss per share-basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(3.51)
|
|
|
$
|
(3.42)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic and diluted
|
|
|
17,938,899
|
|
|
|
4,598,715
|
Comprehensive loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(62,883)
|
|
|
$
|
(15,732)
|
Other comprehensive gain (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized gain on investments, net of tax of $0
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
48
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(63)
|
Total other comprehensive gain (loss)
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
(15)
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(62,838)
|
|
|
$
|
(15,747)
|
REIN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(62,883)
|
|
|
$
|
(15,732)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
119
|
Net amortization of premiums and discounts on investments
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
32
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
1,117
|
|
|
|
1,190
|
Gain on sale of property and equipment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(42)
|
Impairment loss on intangible assets
|
|
|
37,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
Loss on disposition of property and equipment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
6
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
|
51
|
Other assets
|
|
|
2,191
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(279)
|
|
|
|
(4,982)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
(48)
|
|
|
|
(65)
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
1,691
|
|
|
|
(382)
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
-
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
(1,554)
|
|
|
|
-
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
(22,291)
|
|
|
|
(19,808)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
42
|
Proceeds from sales or maturities of investments
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
16,250
|
Acquisition, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(96)
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
16,196
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs
|
|
|
10,645
|
|
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with stock option exercises
|
|
|
143
|
|
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from issuance of warrants, net of offering costs
|
|
|
7,030
|
|
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from the PIPE Financing
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
15,794
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
17,818
|
|
|
|
15,794
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(63)
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
(4,473)
|
|
|
|
12,119
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
|
|
|
17,338
|
|
|
|
5,219
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year
|
|
$
|
12,865
|
|
|
$
|
17,338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|
|
$
|
12,865
|
|
|
$
|
17,313
|
Restricted cash at end of year
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
25
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year
|
|
$
|
12,865
|
|
|
$
|
17,338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conversion of Series X non-voting convertible preferred stock into common stock shares
|
|
$
|
46,405
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
Unrealized gain on short-term investments
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
48
|
Fair value of common shares issued in the Lung Acquisition
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
403
|
Fair value of Series X Preferred Stock issued in the Lung Acquisition
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
74,615
|
Fair value of options assumed in the Lung Acquisition
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
1,050
|
Fair value of warrants assumed in the Lung Acquisition
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
627
SOURCE Rein Therapeutics, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment