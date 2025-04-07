MEDIA ADVISORY: One Of The Nation's Largest Collegiate Rowing Events Returns This Weekend To The Cooper River

One of the most anticipated regattas of the collegiate rowing season, the 26th annual Knecht Cup Regatta returns to the Cooper River course designed by the event's namesake, Bill Knecht, on Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13.

The Knecht Cup Regatta is named in honor of William Joseph“Bill” Knecht (1930–1992), a legendary figure in American rowing whose impact on the sport spanned both competitive and administrative arenas.

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WHAT:Broadcast media are invited to cover the 26th Annual Knecht Cup Regatta , a premier, two-day collegiate rowing event featuring over 60 programs, 330+ race entries, and top crews from across the nation.This year's regatta debuts new commemorative trophies honoring Olympic legends William J.“Bill” Knecht and John B. Kelly Sr. & Jr., whose achievements and friendship helped shape modern American rowing.The weekend also includes live streaming with expert commentary, a Jumbotron screen near the finish line, and a beer garden that brings fans closer to the action.________________________________________WHEN:📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025📅 Sunday, April 13, 2025🕗 Racing begins each morning 7:30 a.m. and continues throughout the day.📸 Ideal live shot time frames: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. both days🎙️ On-site interviews available upon request________________________________________WHERE:🎯 Grandstand at Finish Line📍 Near Donahue Avenue & North Park Drive, Cherry Hill, NJ📍 Cooper River Park, which runs through Cherry Hill, Pennsauken, Collingswood, and Haddon Township________________________________________LIVE SHOT & COVERAGE ELEMENTS:.🎥 B-ROLL: Dozens of races on the water, tight finishes, medal ceremonies, athlete celebrations.🎤 INTERVIEWS:oLaura Knecht Blanche, Regatta Director, daughter of Bill KnechtoJB Kelly, son of John B. Kelly Jr. and grandson of John B. Kelly Sr..🎬 LIVE SHOT BACKDROPS: Boats crossing the finish line, cheering spectators, Jumbotron in action.📸 PHOTO OPS: Trophies on display, award ceremonies, team celebrations, riverside visuals.🗣️ Commentators on site: U.S. Olympian Regina Salmons and Joe Leonard________________________________________WHY IT MATTERS:.One of the largest collegiate regattas in the U.S..Honors Olympic champions, military veterans, pioneering women, and local heroes.Celebrates a multi-generational legacy of excellence and friendship in rowing.Delivers compelling visual content and emotional human-interest stories________________________________________MEDIA CONTACT / INTERVIEW COORDINATION:🎙️ Jim DeLorenzoJim DeLorenzo Public Relations📧 ...📱 215-266-5943 (phone/text)✅ On-site coordination available✅ Press materials, b-roll links, and photography available upon request

Jim DeLorenzo

Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations

+1 215-266-5943

...

