PM Modi & President Dissanayake's Meeting Strengthens Partnership With Mous On Defence, Energy, And Development

Prime Minister Modi conducted a productive meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday, advancing bilateral partnership across multiple sectors including defense and energy.

Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome at Independence Square before the leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions in both restricted and delegation-level formats.

Their talks focused on deepening the special bilateral relationship that is founded on shared historical ties and strengthened by robust people-to-people connections.

A significant outcome of the meeting was the signing of multiple agreements, including a Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation.

Another key development was a trilateral MoU between India, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates for developing Trincomalee as an energy hub, which includes plans for a multi-product pipeline among other initiatives.

The leaders conducted a thorough review of cooperation across various domains including connectivity, development initiatives, economic relations, defense partnerships, reconciliation efforts, and fishermen issues.

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed Sri Lanka's importance in India's Neighborhood First Policy and Vision MAHASAGAR while pledging India's continued support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery and stabilisation.

Following their discussions, the two leaders virtually inaugurated several development projects, including 5,000 solar rooftop units installed at religious sites across Sri Lanka and a temperature-controlled warehousing facility at Dambulla.

They also participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for the 120 MW Sampur Solar power project, highlighting the focus on renewable energy collaboration.

The leaders witnessed the exchange of seven MoUs covering energy, digitisation, defense, health, and multi-sectoral assistance specifically targeting Sri Lanka's Eastern Province.

Prime Minister Modi announced support for the development of religious sites including the Thirukoneswaram temple in Trincomalee, the Sacred City project in Anuradhapura, and the Sita Eliya temple complex in Nuwara Eliya.

In terms of capacity building and economic support, Prime Minister Modi announced a comprehensive package for training an additional 700 Sri Lankan citizens annually.

The conclusion of Bilateral Amendatory Agreements on Debt Restructuring was also announced, addressing Sri Lanka's economic concerns.

Recognising the shared Buddhist heritage between the two nations, Prime Minister Modi announced that Holy Relics of Lord Buddha from Gujarat would be sent to Sri Lanka for the International Vesak Day celebrations, strengthening cultural ties.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri later briefed reporters about the visit, explaining that the Defense Cooperation MoU serves as an umbrella framework to provide structure to existing defense initiatives.

The agreement encompasses high-level visits, joint exercises, capacity building, exchanges in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, increased naval port calls, and exploration of defense industry cooperation.

Misri highlighted President Dissanayake's assurance that "neither Sri Lanka's land nor the oceans around it will be allowed to be used in any manner inimical to India's security," reaffirming Sri Lanka's commitment to India's security interests.

Regarding the trilateral energy hub MoU involving India, Sri Lanka, and the UAE, Misri clarified that it establishes a government-to-government framework with broad terms of reference.

The next step involves designating specific agencies and entities-whether governmental, private sector, or government-related-to implement the business aspects of the agreement.

The UAE's inclusion reflects its status as a major energy partner for India and a strategic collaborator in the energy sector.

The trilateral agreement encompasses discussions on a multi-product pipeline and potential development of unused tank farms in Trincomalee, some of which are already operated by Lanka IOC.

(KNN Bureau)