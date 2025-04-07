7 Suspects Held For Explosives, Weapons

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

LASHKARGAH/MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Security forces have arrested seven individuals linked to bomb-making and possession of weapons in northern Balkh and southern Helmand provinces.

In Balkh, police said three suspects were arrested in the Marmol district for their involvement in bomb-making activities.

According to the police headquarters, an explosion occurred a few days ago when an individual was making a bomb at his home, resulting in one person being injured.

During the operation, authorities seized 13 kilograms of explosives, one rifle, and 28 shells from the suspects.

Meanwhile, in Helmand, four individuals were arrested in the 2nd police district of Lashkargah city for possessing a variety of weapons and military equipment.

Police spokesman Izatullah Haqqani confirmed that the operation led to the seizure of several firearms, including Kalashnikovs, pistols, shotguns, hand grenades, rocket launcher shells, communication devices, computers, military uniforms, and additional ammunition.

The detainees are currently under investigation, and once the initial inquiry is completed, they will be handed over to the judicial authorities for further action.

