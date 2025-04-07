Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2025 Golden Roots Soccer Series Presented By GEODIS

"We strive each and every day to bring the people of our community together through the game of soccer, and the Golden Roots Soccer Series plays a huge part in helping us do so," said Nashville SC Director of Community Engagement Brandon Hill. "Inspiring and empowering children in Nashville by educating them about the game we all love is a rewarding experience that benefits every person involved with this wonderful program."

"As a company that has called Middle Tennessee home for more than 70 years, it is a priority for us to ensure our work with Nashville SC extends beyond the walls of GEODIS Park to invest in our local community," said Mike Honious, President and CEO of GEODIS Americas. "Since our relationship started in 2022, GEODIS and Nashville SC have collaborated on local community events focused on youth and education initiatives. The Golden Roots Soccer Series is the latest example of our shared and ongoing commitment to investing in the Nashville area together to amplify our impact."

During the month of April, the 2025 Golden Roots Soccer Series presented by GEODIS will provide weekly soccer sessions to youth in the Edgehill and Antioch communities. The program will culminate with a Community Match Day on Thursday, May 1 at 4 p.m. CT at the Nashville SC Edgehill Community Soccer Pitch where the team from Edgehill will face off against the team from Antioch on the Mini-Pitch.

The Golden Roots Soccer Series provides a unique experience for children aged six to 16 featuring Nashville SC players and GEODIS volunteers that goes beyond athletic training by integrating essential life skills such as teamwork, leadership, and sportsmanship. Through structured coaching, mentorship, and engaging activities, participants develop their athletic abilities while learning critical values that provide a foundation for success on and off the pitch.

About Nashville SC

Nashville SC joined Major League Soccer on Feb. 29, 2020 in front of the largest attendance ever recorded for a soccer match in the State of Tennessee. In its inaugural MLS season, Nashville SC defied expectations by becoming the second MLS expansion side to win and advance to the Conference Semifinals in the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Nashville SC returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in its sophomore season after becoming just the seventh team in MLS history to go unbeaten at home in a season. The Boys in Gold again qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in both 2022 and 2023, becoming just the third team in league history to reach the postseason during the team's first four years in existence. Nashville SC inaugurated GEODIS Park, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada, in front of a sellout crowd of 30,109 on May 1, 2022. For more information, visit NashvilleSC and follow the club at @NashvilleSC on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , X and Spotify .

About GEODIS

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in four lines of business: Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express Transport, and European Road Network. The Group operates a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and 50,000 employees. In 2024, GEODIS generated €11.3 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group. For more information, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT

Lauren McKirgan

FINN Partners for GEODIS

Tel. +1 615 780 3361

[email protected]

SOURCE GEODIS