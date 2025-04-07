Knot Teams Up With Paypal To Simplify Card-On-File Management For Millions Of Users

Knot , the leading fintech company specializing in card-on-file management, announced a strategic relationship with PayPal to enhance checkout experiences for millions of PayPal users. Through this collaboration, PayPal users can seamlessly update their PayPal branded card-on-file information across multiple merchants using Knot's innovative CardSwitcher technology.

Simplifying Card Management with Knot

Knot's CardSwitcher enables users to effortlessly update their saved PayPal branded card payment methods at select merchants without manually entering card details. This integration helps empower PayPal users to keep their payment information current, ensuring smooth transactions, and is designed to reduce friction at checkout.

With no technical integration required by merchants, Knot's solution offers a simple and secure process to enhance customer satisfaction while driving higher conversion rates for merchants. This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to leveraging technology for a seamless digital payment experience.

A Growing Network of Partnerships

Since its inception, Knot has formed partnerships with leading financial institutions and fintech innovators, including American Express, Bilt, and Step. This new collaboration with PayPal is a significant milestone in Knot's mission to build a financially interconnected future for users and merchants alike.

How It Works

For PayPal users, the process is simple. From the PayPal app, users can log in to their favorite merchants across categories to automatically add their PayPal branded cards to their selected merchants using Knot's CardSwitcher. This eliminates the need for manual data entry, ensuring future transactions are processed smoothly, enhancing user confidence, and helping ensure merchants benefit from consistent, friction-free checkouts.

About Knot

Knot is the leading merchant connectivity platform, simplifying how consumers, merchants, and financial institutions interact. With Knot's product suite, users can seamlessly update payment details, manage card-on-file payments, take control of their subscriptions, and unlock SKU-level transaction data across hundreds of merchants. By reducing friction at every step, Knot helps financial institutions drive higher card adoption, increase customer spend, and accelerate time to first transaction. With the largest merchant coverage in the industry and new integrations added regularly, Knot delivers a secure, user-friendly solution for businesses to automatically switch saved payment methods at the request of their users.

Users can learn more at (@KnotAPIs) and