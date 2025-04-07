Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan Increases AI Education in High Schools

2025-04-07 09:15:02
(MENAFN) Japan has significantly increased its focus on teaching artificial intelligence (AI) in high school education, driven by the growing need to equip students with knowledge about its wide potential—both its benefits and risks.

In a notable shift, 48 senior high school textbooks now include generative AI as a topic across eight subjects. This is a stark contrast to only one textbook covering the subject during the previous curriculum review four years ago, as reported by a public broadcaster on Wednesday.

This rise in AI-related content in educational materials reflects the increasing integration of generative AI into society, signaling its growing role as a useful tool in Japan's classrooms.

As AI technology spreads more widely, Japan's Education Ministry has issued new guidelines for the implementation of generative AI in schools, which are set to take effect in 2024.

