Darpan Irani Emerges Champion At 18Th National Chess Championship For The Visually Challenged Hosted By SAI International
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 7th April 2025: SAI International Education Group, a leading name in K-12 education in Eastern India, proudly hosted the 18th National Chess Championship for the Visually Challenged, organized by the All-India Chess Federation for the Blind (AICFB) in collaboration with the Odisha Chess Association for the Visually Challenged (OCAVC). The prestigious tournament, held from April 2 to April 6, 2025, was supported by the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha, and ProChESTA.
The championship saw an exhilarating finale with Gujarat's Darpan Irani crowned the National Champion, edging past multiple-time winner Kisan Gangolli on tie-breaks after both players finished with 7.5 points. The competition featured 54 skilled players (52 men and 2 women) from 15 states and union territories, including top-ranked names like Aryan B Joshi, Soundarya Kumar Pradhan, Milind Samant, and more.
The top five winners of the championship were: Darpan Irani (Champion), Kisan Gangolli (Runner-Up), Aryan B Joshi (Third), Soundarya Pradhan (Fourth), and Milind Samant (Fifth), while players placed sixth to tenth also received recognition and rewards for their outstanding performance.
During the tournament, a grand felicitation ceremony held at SAI International Residential School, where spiritual thinker, scholar, and humanitarian Dr. Chandra Bhanu Satpathy inspired and honoured the champions. Among them were accomplished players like Soundarya Pradhan, Kisan Gangolli, Aryan B Joshi, and Darpan Irani, all of whom have represented India and won accolades at prestigious international tournaments including the World Team Championship 2022 and the Asian Para Games.
Speaking on the felicitation occasion, Dr. Chandra Bhanu Satpathy said,“It is a real inspiration to see the unshakeable will and intellectual acumen of these talented players. Chess is a game, but it is also a showcase of strategy, patience, and perseverance-attributes these champions have upheld in the face of adversity. This championship is a strong reminder that the greatest strength is in the mind and spirit. Thanks to SAI International Education Group, AICFB, and OCAVC for their initiative to promote inclusivity and give a chance for visually impaired players to excel. Let this go on to encourage and motivate generations to come.”
On 6th April, the glittering prize distribution ceremony was graced by Shri Deepankar Mohapatra (IAS), Director, Department of Sports & Youth Services, and Shri Amitabh Agnihotri, Principal, SAI Residential School, with Mr. M Manjunath serving as Chief Arbiter, supported by K R Pradhan and Pinky Mohapatra. The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Prachurya Pradhan and a stirring rendition of the National Anthem.
After successfully hosting the tournament, Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, expressed,“It was a privilege beyond measure for SAI International Education Group to host the 18th National Chess Championship for the Visually Challenged. This was not a competition-it was a breaking of barriers, an inclusiveness, and a celebration of the unconquerable human spirit. Our founder Late Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo was a strong believer in the power of education and sports to change lives, and this championship was a tribute to his vision of providing equal and enabling opportunities to all. We intend to support talent, develop resilience, and provide a chance for everyone to excel despite their challenges.”
The 18th National Chess Championship for the Visually Challenged wasn't just a tournament-it was a powerful celebration of resilience, talent, and the unyielding human spirit. It marked a bold new chapter in India's journey toward inclusive and empowering sports.
