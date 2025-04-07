Dry Weather Persists Across KP As Rain Forecast Issued For Northern Districts

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The spell of dry weather continues across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in parts of the province in the coming days.

According to the Met Office, most districts in KP are expected to experience dry conditions, with hot daytime temperatures likely in the southern regions. However, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder is anticipated at isolated locations in northern areas, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Abbottabad, and Mansehra.

On the temperature front, Peshawar recorded a high of 19°C on Friday. Other recorded temperatures included 10°C in Upper Dir, Chitral, and Parachinar, 7°C in Kalam, 11°C in Lower Dir, 12°C in Malam Jabba, and 23°C in Dera Ismail Khan.

The forecast suggests a brief respite from the ongoing dry spell for parts of the northern belt, while southern KP may continue to experience warm and dry conditions.