Monster Energy's Kieran Woolley Claims First Place In Concrete Jam Bowl Skateboarding Contest At Tampa Pro 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In the Opera Balcony Best Trick contest inside the concrete bowl, 22-year-oldfrom Melbourne, Florida, took first place with a technical trick. For a special tribute, 32-year-oldfrom Sao Paulo, Brazil, received the Legend Award from skateboard outreach organization Do By Heart with a $1,000 payout.

From April 3-6, 2025, the 31st Annual Tampa Pro attracted the world's best street and bowl skateboarders to legendary Skatepark of Tampa in Florida. This year's edition featured competitions and side events in a festival atmosphere, including art shows, fan activations, and musical performances featuring all-female punk rock sensation Die Spitz .

Presented by Monster Energy as the title sponsor, Tampa Pro is the most respected grassroots contest in skateboarding. In 1995, the skateboard competition was first contested at the SPoT warehouse and is now the longest-running contest in the sport. Several of the world's most iconic street skateboarders have won the coveted Tampa Pro title, including Monster Energy rider Nyjah Huston (winner in 2014 and 2020).

Here's how the action unfolded for Team Monster Energy in the 31st edition of Tampa Pro:

Tampa Pro Concrete Jam: Kieran Woolley Takes Victory with Explosive Skating, Liam Pace Claims Second Place

On Saturday, the Tampa Pro Concrete Jam was contested in the famous SPoT concrete bowl. In a high-energy session, spectators experienced some of the top international bowl skaters showcase their best tricks in front of the festival crowd.

When the dust settled, 21-year-old Kieran Woolley from Kiama Downs, Australia, convinced the judges by covering every angle of the challenging concrete course with difficult tricks. Standouts including huge frontside boneless, alley-oop frontside 5-0 grind, frontside feeble, and frontside nosegrind over the door gap, backside boneless the balcony board, kickflip Indy the deep end, eggplant revert, hip transfer to frontside 5-0, ollie backside Smith the extension, backside air disaster, frontside invert revert earned Woolley first place in the Concrete Jam.

Woolley was joined on the Concrete Jam podium by 24-year-old Liam Pace from Tucson, Arizona, in second place. Heavy tricks such as Indy 540 nosebone over the door gap, frontside Smith stall 180 on the balcony obstacle, backside boneless on the fence, and shove-it noseslide fakie the bowl corner earned Pace his podium spot.

Following the Concrete Jam, the Opera Balcony Best Trick honored the most difficult move on the balcony deck obstacle above the bowl. In the intense session, 22-year-old Jake Yanko from Melbourne, Florida, upped the ante with an ollie to backside tail stall 180 into the bowl for first place.

For more on Kieran Woolley , Jake Yanko , Liam Pace , Kelvin Hoefler , and the Monster Energy skateboarding team visit . Follow Monster Energy on YouTube , Facebook , Instagram , X , and TikTok for exclusive updates from the 2025 skateboard season.

For interview or photo requests contact Kim Dresser .

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at .

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy